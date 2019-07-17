Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reportedly Looking To Adopt A Baby From Africa

Meghan Markle may have just given birth a few short months ago, but she and Prince Harry still have babies on the brain.

As fans know, Meghan and Harry welcomed their first bundle of joy, baby Archie, on May 6. He was the first child for the royal couple and the fourth in the brood of royal cousins as Kate Middleton and Prince William have three little ones — Louis, Charlotte, and George. Now, a fifth cousin could be added to the mix. An insider close to the pair tells Radar Online that the pair’s honeymoon trip to Botswana and being named Commonwealth Ambassadors to Africa really piqued their interest in adopting an African baby.

“Both Harry and Meghan were deeply moved when they visited an orphanage there. They vowed to each other that they would go back and give one of those children a home.”

The insider goes on to reveal that the adoption would also be a way for Prince Harry to be able to honor his late mother, Princess Diana, whose mission in life was to help children in Angola. On the other hand, the adoption would also be something that would be special for Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, because her mother is black. But no celebrations are in order just quite yet as this is just something that has been reportedly discussed by the famous pair.

“Nothing has been set in stone yet, but this would be just the type of thing Harry and Meghan would do next,” the insider revealed.

If and when Meghan and Harry do indeed take the next step in adopting a baby, there will undoubtedly be backlash as it would be the first adoption for Britain’s royal family. The pair already defied tradition when they separated from the royal household, and this next move could totally put Queen Elizabeth over the edge, says the insider.

“Harry and Meghan are going to face a lot of opposition from the old guard, but they are stubborn!”

While Markle seems poised and like she’s getting along in the royal family during public outings, she recently admitted that she’s still very much getting used to life in the spotlight. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Meghan attended the London premiere of The Lion King, where she chatted with Pharrell Williams about the struggles of being in the spotlight 24/7. When the singer met the pair, he congratulated them on their love and said that many people are cheering them on.

“That’s so kind of you to say,” Markle replied. “They don’t make it easy.”

It will definitely be interesting to see Meghan and Harry’s next move.