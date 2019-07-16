Julianne Hough Gives Instagram A Reality Check When It Comes To ‘Travel Days’ In Latest Share

Julianne Hough appears to be thoroughly enjoying her trip through Uganda, but adventuring this hard is also tiring her out, as she recently showed her Instagram fans. On Monday, the America’s Got Talent judge took to the popular social media platform to share an “Instagram vs. reality” post that shows that traveling can also be tough business.

The post begins with a photo of Hough in front of a plane accompanied by the Bucket List Family, a five-member group of Utah-based travel journalists who are also known as the Gees. The bunch, which includes four adults and three kids, are all wearing light, travel-appropriate clothing and flashing big smiles for the camera.

The second post is a video that shows Hough lying on a couch, her feet resting on her husband Brooks Laich’s legs, and mouth wide open. The clip focuses on her serene, tired expression as Laich mimics her sleeping face. The video then shows Hough startling up as she swats up something near her face. The Dancing with the Stars alum is wearing the same clothes from the first post, presumably after an exhausting day of adventures through nature.

In her caption, she joked that the first shows the Instagram version of travel while the second shows the reality behind the Instagrammable shots fans often see.

The post — which Hough shared with her 4.7 million Instagram fans — had garnered more than 55,000 likes and over 125 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the dancer and reality TV personality took to the comments section to joke with her, engaging with her caption and leaving a trail of appropriate emoji behind.

“The real question is, did you choke on your spit and wipe your drool or did a bug land on you?!” one user asked, including a laughing-crying emoji at the end of the comment.

“But at least you looked cute,” another user chimed in.

“This squad is soo legit! Love your travel looks- soo African chic Jules! Can’t wait to see what’s next for you guys and get extremely jealous once again. Africa is so your spirit animal,” a third fan raved.

For the past several days, Hough has been sharing snippets from her trip to the East African country with her millions of Instagram followers. In one of her posts, Hough shared that she went hiking with chimpanzees, while another shows her being photobombed by a gorilla in neighboring Rwanda, as The Inquisitr previously noted.