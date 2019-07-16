WWE Rumors: Updated List Of Legends Returning For ‘Raw Reunion,’ And One Major Name Who Won’t Be There

WWE is certainly hoping for a ratings boost with this old-school show.

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff are back in high positions of power in the world of professional wrestling. WWE has become a bit edgier lately and things are taking interesting turns with ratings in dire places at times. Next week, the company is really going old school with the Raw Reunion which is bringing back dozens of legends and big names, but rumor has it that one major superstar won’t be on the show.

During last night’s episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE began running promos for the big special which is set to air next week. While it isn’t exactly known as to what will happen on the episode, some huge names from the past will appear, and it’s going to bring about great memories for longtime wrestling fans.

WWE released a new video promo for Raw Reunion, and it featured some new names that were not mentioned during last night’s announcement. Now, we know that superstars such as Kelly Kelly, The Godfather, Road Dogg, Mick Foley, Mark Henry, Rikishi, and Sid Vicious will be on the show.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is just one of the many others who were announced for the Raw Reunion, but one of his greatest opponents is not scheduled to be there. Ringside News is reporting that while asked to appear, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be there next week.

WWE

Ringside News brings the information from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, and it has been confirmed that The Rock will not be on Raw Reunion. Right now, he’s extremely busy as usual and off promoting his latest film releases while also working on multiple projects.

You can guarantee that if The Rock was going to show up on Monday Night Raw, WWE would promote it as a way to boost ratings. While it’s possible that anything could change in the next week, The Rock won’t be on the show as of this writing.

The speculation going around is that there will be more than 35 returning stars for the Raw Reunion, and here is the list of confirmed names as of July 16: