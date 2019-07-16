Billie Lee Quits ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Two Seasons, Hopes To Land Her Own Spinoff Show

Billie Lee doesn't need the drama.

Bille Lee has reportedly parted ways with the Vanderpump Rules cast amid filming on Season 8.

According to a July 16 report from Radar Online, the transgender reality star called it quits with the show after just two seasons due to the “disrespect and negative thoughts” she experienced from the show and certain members of the series’ cast.

“She is sick of the bullies and the backlash that she’s gotten on social media. She is ready to do her own thing now and is trying to pitch her own show. She doesn’t need any of that drama anymore,” an inside told the outlet.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Lee accused her co-stars of leaving her out of certain events and this year, she appeared to be left out of a number of additional events, including the recent wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

As fans may have seen, Taylor told fans on Twitter that he and Cartwright did not want Lee at their wedding because they weren’t close to her. Although he also said that he invited a number of gay people to his ceremony, he deleted that post after a number of his fans and followers pointed out that Lee was transgender, not gay.

Although Lee is reportedly done with production on Season 8, her SUR Restaurant boss, Lisa Vanderpump, would love to have her rejoin the show at some point in the future. In fact, Vanderpump is said to be quite proud of Lee and all that she stands for and has encouraged her to keep growing.

News of Lee’s exit from Vanderpump Rules comes less than a week after she spoke to Life & Style magazine about her future on the show and admitted that there was some truth to a comment Taylor made weeks ago on Twitter. In Taylor’s tweet, the longtime reality star had told his online audience that Lee wasn’t on Vanderpump Rules anymore.

Loading...

“I’m just needed in the trans community as an activist. So I’m not filming as much,” Lee explained.

Still, she insisted she will be seen on Season 8 and said she recently hosted a brunch event, much like she did during Season 7.

“It’s not my priority. SUR is not my priority anymore,” Lee added. “And that’s just because I am focused on my community and I have amazing opportunities coming my way.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.