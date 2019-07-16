Iggy Azalea To Have A ‘Twerkpit’ For Her Upcoming Show

On July 19, Iggy Azalea will drop her highly anticipated second studio album, In My Defense.

On the same day, the “Black Widow” hitmaker will perform at the Fonda Theatre in LA to support the album which is bound to be fun, especially after what she tweeted.

“So if you come to my show; You’re gonna notice a giant yellow circle on the floor in the middle of GA that says ‘twerkpit’. When it’s about that time at the show y’all gotta clear off the circle unless you bout to show us something crazy,” she explained to her 8 million Twitter followers.

When asked if the yellow circle is just for twerking, Azalea addressed that you dance however you want in a quote-tweet.

“It’s for any and all dancing,” Iggy declared.

When a fan tweeted her saying they had no a** to twerk with, Iggy joked with the fan and told them to do the worm instead.

Her upcoming release, In My Defense, will be her first album since 2014. So far, Azalea has released three tracks from the album — “Sally Walker,” “Started,” and “Just Wanna.”

“Sally Walker” peaked at No. 56 in Australia, No. 62 in the U.S., No. 70 in Ireland and No. 82 in the U.K. while “Started” reached No. 73 in Ireland and No. 76 in the U.K.

The album will be her first album released via her own label, Bad Dreams.

Her debut album, The New Classic, was released five years ago and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. The record contained multiple hit singles around the world — “Work,” “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX, and “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora. She gained five Grammy nominations the following year for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Last year, she released her EP, Survive The Summer, which consisted of six new songs. The project included collaborations with Tyga and Wiz Khalifa.

Throughout her career, Iggy has teamed up with many familiar names on tracks — Jennifer Hudson, T.I., Britney Spears, Steve Aoki, and Ariana Grande to name a few.

On Spotify, the rapper currently has 7.7 million monthly listeners making her the 447th most played artist in the world right now. At the moment, “Started” is her most played track with more than 17.3 million streams.

On Instagram, Iggy Azalea boasts more than 11.9 million followers where she keeps her fans updated with what’s going on in her world regularly.