Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Struggled With Anxiety’ As She Poses By The Ocean In New Sunset Snap

Kylie Jenner got real with her social media followers in her latest Instagram post.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently enjoying a trip to the Turks and Caicos with her best friends to celebrate the release of her Kylie Skin summer collection, and she has been posting a series of incredible pictures from her lavish vacation. However, she decided to be as genuine as possible with her fans and remind them that what they see on the internet doesn’t always correspond to the truth.

Kylie shared a gorgeous photo of herself standing by the ocean and facing an amazing sunset with her arms open while wearing a skintight white minidress. She appeared to be reflecting upon her life, and particularly growing up in the spotlight, which she said “just isn’t normal.”

The 21-year-old explained that she had lost friends throughout her life — she was possibly referring to the fact that she cut ties with her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, after the latter was involved in a cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, Tristan Thompson –, and that she, too, sometimes lost her sense of sanity.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder then revealed that she has “struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life,” and that she had a hard time dealing with “all the internal ups and downs” after giving birth to her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, last February.

“I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. we are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic,” she wrote in her caption.

Kylie is currently enjoying a well-deserved, tropical vacation with her best pals, including Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie, Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer, her makeup artist Ariel, Draya Michele, among others. And while they have all been sharing lots of photos and videos of their luxurious trip, Kylie probably felt the need to open up to her fans and explain that even though she has a dreamy life for the most part, she also goes through the same emotional struggles that the rest of the world does.

However, many of her 140 million followers did not seem to be buying Kylie’s inspirational moment, with one user commenting, “Hahaha try going through all of this WITHOUT the money,” and garnering hundreds of likes.