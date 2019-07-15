A Handful Of Republicans Have Responded To Donald Trump’s ‘Go Back To Their Countries’ Tweets

'Those tweets are racist and xenophobic,' said Texas Republican Will Hurd.

Days after Donald Trump tweeted that four Democratic Congresswomen should “go back to their broken and crime infested countries,” Republican lawmakers, pundits, and the party’s leadership have been largely silent about the tweets. However, a handful of Republicans have spoken out about the tweets, as Yahoo News reports, some using stronger language than others.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Sunday Trump tweeted that four four freshmen Democratic Congresswomen — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — should go back to their “broken” and “crime-infested” countries. Of the four, only one, Omar, was not born in the United States.

Despite the intense backlash about the tweet, only a handful of Republicans have said much about it. Here is a sampling of what some Republicans have said about the tweets; note that this list is not meant to be exhaustive or inclusive of every Republican who has said negative things about this particular tweet.

Lindsey Graham

On Monday, the South Carolina Senator appeared on “Fox & Friends,” where he said that Trump should “aim higher,” and suggested that Trump should not take things personally, and should focus on his record compared to his adversaries’ records, rather than getting personal.

Graham tempered his criticism, however, with criticisms of those four women. “We all know that AOC and this crowd are a bunch of communists,” he said.

Will Hurd

The Texas Representative told CNN that those tweets were “racist and xenophobic,” and that behavior like that is “unbecoming of the leader of the free world.” “He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us,” he said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Susan Collins

As The Hill reports, the Maine Senator, in a statement, called Trump’s tweet “over the line.” “I disagree strongly with many of the views and comments of some of the far-left members of the House Democratic Caucus … but the President’s tweet that some Members of Congress should go back to the ‘places from which they came’ was way over the line, and he should take that down,” she said.

Pat Toomey

The Pennsylvania Senator issued a statement saying that he “couldn’t disagree more” with those four women’s views on certain issues, but that it was “wrong” to tell them to go back to where they came from. “Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine,” he said.

Others

Other Republicans who have tweeted, issued statements, or appeared on news shows in which they’ve criticized Trump’s tweets include Tim Scott of South Carolina; Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Chip Roy of Texas; and Andy Harris of Maryland.