Amber Portwood Skips ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Amid Rumors Claiming She Could Soon Be Fired

Amber Portwood will reportedly not be seen during the upcoming Teen Mom OG Season 10 reunion.

As rumors swirl in regards to Portwood potentially being fired from her full-time role on the MTV reality series after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery earlier this month, a source has confirmed to Us Weekly magazine that Portwood was not present when her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd, filmed the upcoming special in New York City over the weekend.

“Amber’s trying to get things together in her life and she wasn’t able to attend,” a source told the magazine. “She’s dealing with the situation and her most important thing is her family.”

Although Portwood was not present for the taping, her former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, with whom she shares one daughter, 10-year-old Leah, was in attendance.

“Gary was asked about the situation and he was very diplomatic,” the source revealed.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Portwood was accused of fighting with Andrew Glennon at their Indiana home earlier this month and during the alleged altercation, she reportedly hit a door with a machete as Glennon stood on the other side with their 1-year-old son.

Portwood has been open about her mental health struggles for the past several years. According to an insider, the fight between her and Glennon didn’t come out of “nowhere.” In fact, there were several incidents between the two of them before Portwood’s July 5 arrest.

Following Portwood’s arrest earlier this month, she was bailed out of jail the following day and charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor. A short time later, Portwood was served with a no-contact order that bans her from coming near Glennon.

In May of this year, after spending 10 years on MTV, Portwood reflected on her reality career and told Us Weekly magazine what she would say to her teenage self if she could go back in time.

“Just go for the ride because it’s going to be crazy!” Portwood said. “I don’t think I would have listened, but [I’d say], ‘You’re going to learn a lot of lessons and you’re going to receive a lot of love for it. You’re going to help a lot of people.’ I think in the end that makes it 10 times better to show everybody all of my flaws.”

To see more of Portwood and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.