Is Shipping Free For All Shoppers On Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is here — and it is going to be huge. The company has slashed prices on millions of items, from socks to 4K TVs, and for the first time ever, the deals will run for two full days instead of one. You might be wondering what the deal with shipping is as you are stocking up your shopping cart, so here’s what you need to know.

In order to take advantage of Prime Day, you need to be a member of Amazon’s Prime program. Prime members always receive free shipping, according to Amazon, including same-day shipping and one-day shipping on certain items and in select cities. Otherwise, the company promises two-day shipping for most items. That applies during Prime Day as well.

So the bottom line is this: if you’re an Amazon Prime member, shipping is always free. Not only that, but the company is planning to ship as many products as it can with one-day shipping.

If you’re not a member of Amazon Prime, you can join up for a trial. A year membership costs $119 after that, or you can get it for half-price if you are a student. If you want to break down the fee into smaller payments, the cost is $12.99 a month. If you just want to take advantage of the two days of deals and don’t want the hassle of a Prime membership, you can always see if a friend or family member would be willing to share their account.

Prime members get access to discounts at Whole Foods, Amazon’s streaming service and Prime Music, along with the free shipping and access to Prime Day deals, which start Sunday, July 14 and last until July 16 at midnight.

Prime Day is the company’s biggest event, and analysts expect this year’s mid-summer sale to break previous sales records, according to CNBC. The challenge for Amazon will be whether it can live up to its one-day shipping ambitions. If they can, the company will be in good shape for the holiday rush coming later this year.

“For them to be able to deliver the volume of transactions, it will likely be hundreds of millions, in a short compressed period of time,” said analyst Sucharita Kodali. “This really is about giving them practice for doing this later in the year.”

Prime Day can be overwhelming for shoppers as well. While there are some excellent deals to be had, as The Inquisitr detailed, not everything is worth your hard-earned money. Be sure to take advantage of the guides out there to find the best deals for you and to avoid getting scammed.