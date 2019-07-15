Top 10 Amazon Prime Day Canada Deals 2019

In only a few short years, Amazon’s Prime Day has become one of the biggest days in retail all across the world. According to Global News, Amazon has revealed that it sold 100 million items across the globe last year, smashing the sales of the traditional retail holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The 2019 edition of the day has been expanded by Amazon to 48 hours from the 36 in 2018, giving Canadians even more time to take advantage.

The only barrier to Prime Day is membership of Amazon’s Prime service, but those who aren’t members can sign up for a free 30-day trial which comes with free delivery and access to Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage on Amazon Photos. For those who wish to sign up beyond their trial, the price for Canadians is $7.99 plus tax per month or $79 plus tax per year. For those living in Quebec, Amazon is not offering the free trial and instead offering two months of Prime for the price of one.

Below are the 10 best deals that Amazon is offering its Canadian members for Prime Day.

1. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, streaming media player

Amazon is offering an incredible 44% discount on its Firestick, giving users access to Netflix, YouTube, Crave, CTV, NHL, and Prime Video, along with websites such as Facebook and Reddit, allowing users to stream all of their subscriptions on their television. Usually on sale for C$49.99, Prime members can pick it up today and tomorrow for C$27.99.

Amazon had already revolutionized the way people read books, watch TV and shop online. And now it has succeeded in transforming the retail calendar. https://t.co/bwWeozg0pA — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 15, 2019

2. Echo Dot (3rd gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Amazon’s Alexa revolutionized the concept of a smart speaker, giving users the ability to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, and control compatible smart home devices with only a simple command. Now Prime members can take advantage of a 57% discount on the device, with the special C$29.99 price tag well below it’s usual $69.99.

3. ViewSonic XG2702 27 Inch 1080p 1ms 144 Hz Gaming Monitor with FreeSync Eye Care Advanced Ergonomics ColorX Mode HDMI and DP for eSport

The best deal that can be found for a monitor on Prime Day, this 27-inch ViewSonic gaming monitor is one of the premiere monitors for your gaming needs. Possessing a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, players will experience the smoothing gaming experience on the market. Offering a 22-level black stabilization feature, gamers will be able to experience the full color of their games, able to see every level of color while also having no risk of being lost in darkness. On sale for C$245.99, Amazon is offering a 41% discount from the original C$420.08 asking price.

4. Logitech G920 Driving Force Race Wheel, Force Feedback Steering Wheel (941-000121)

For users that want the most realistic experience possible for their racing games, the Logitech G920 Driving Force Race Wheel offers the definitive driving experience. With a realistic setup that can be compatible with PC, Playstation 4, and Xbox One for all modern racing title, gamers can truly immerse themselves and take advantage of a 40% discount by picking it up for only C$248.99.

5. Acer Canada NX.GC2AA.019 Chromebook with Mouse Bundle, 14″ FHD IPS Display/ICQ N3160 / 4GB RAM/ 32GB eMMC/ Chrome/ Silver

The best laptop deal on offer for Prime Day, the Acer Canada NX.GC2AA.019 Chromebook looks just as good as it performs. With a 100% metal chassis and Full HD IPS display, this puts previous iterations of the Chromebook to shame while also offering a speedy wireless connection and long-lasting battery life. With Prime Day’s 25% discount, all of this can be yours for C$299.99.

6. Samsonite Centric HS 2PC Set 20/28, Black, Checked – Large

In what could be the biggest discount offered by Amazon for Prime Day, this Samsonite Centric two-piece set is on sale for C$ 179.99, 74% below its normal asking price. Offering a scratch-resistant twill texture with 100% polycarbonate shell that will maintain it’s stylish condition no matter how often it has been used. It also has a lightweight handle and four rotating wheels for ease of movement along with a TSA lock to give travelers a piece of mind when checking luggage.

7. LG 55UK6090 55″ 4K Ultra HD Led Television (2018)

Loading...

Canadians can pick up one of the finest televisions on the market at a heavy discount, with the LG 55UK6090 55″ 4K Ultra HD Led Television on sale for C$ 549.99, 35% below its normal market value. With 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution, owners will have one of the best viewing experience possible with unmatched clarity and the ability to reveal even the most minute details in images. Combined with its Ultra Surround Sound, viewers will gain a completely immersive experience.

8. Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Sport Headphones- Limited Edition, Ultraviolet with Midnight Blue

For music listeners on the go, these Bose Sport Headphones offers a sleek and stylish design with a clear wireless connection, all while avoiding the clunkiness of other wireless headphones. Sweat and weather resistant, these headphones offer up to five hours of playtime for each charge, while also offering the “Find My Buds” feature that will help owners locate their missing headphones. These headphones are on sale for C$ 169.00, 32% below the normal C$249.00 asking price.

9. CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool SLC10202ACA Gaming PC (Intel Core i9-9900K 3.6GHz, 16GB DDR4, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB, 1TB SSD, WiFi & Win 10 Home) Black

While still boasting a hefty price tag, Prime members can grab an immense discount on one of the premier desktop PCs on the market with the 28% discount on the CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool SLC10202ACA Gaming PC. The desktop was built with gamers in mind and provides the peak performance of any title of your choosing. Lagging is unimaginable for owners of this desktop and they will have plenty of memory space for videos, music and other media.

10. 23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service – includes 125+ reports on Health, Wellness, Ancestry & More

Find out who you really are by taking the 23andMe DNA Test fr the incredible price of C$ 129.00, 48% below its normal asking price. One of the most popular ancestry products, 23andMe offers unparalleled information on your family history and genetic background. Definitely a worthy pickup for an interesting and unique family experience.