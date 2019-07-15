Here Are The Best 10 Prime Day Deals 2019

Australia may have Christmas in July, but the United States is offering stiff competition with Prime Day. The self-created holiday by internet behemoth Amazon boasts thousands of incredible sales, from clothing to smart watches to virtual reality headsets. Here are some of the best of the bunch.

At a price of $159, shoppers can save $40 — for a discount of 20 percent — on the Oculus Go VR headset. The deal in impressive because of the constant demand for virtual reality devices, and Amazon now boasts the lowest price ever for this item. It is likely to sell out quickly.

Today, Amazon is offering an Echo at $50, which comes to a stunning 50 percent off the regular price. It also beats out last year’s deal, when it was $20 more. The one caveat: it is likely that Amazon will soon release new and updated Echos. However, in the meantime, enjoy the benefits of the sleek-looking smart speaker.

Move over Apple Watch. While wellness and fitness trends have taken over, and Runtopia S1 smartwatch is the perfect accessory for runners and even offers coaching based on your heart rate. It is currently on sale for $80, which is normally $120.

For those hit by the wanderlust bug of late, good quality luggage is arguably one of the best travel investments. Amazon is currently offering savings of up to 60 percent on the well-known brand.

Though the eye-watering price of $999 may be high, it nonetheless is a savings of a whopping $500, and the item is widely considered one of the best projectors on the market.

Now when you purchase a Ring Video Doorbell, an essential for the security aware, Amazon is adding a free Echo Dot to each purchase. The price is currently $169.

Want to take a break from Apple Music or Spotify? Amazon Music is a great alternative and will save you a fair amount of money, costing less than a dollar for four months. After that, you must cancel or you will be charged the normal rate of $7.99 per month.

Summer may be hot, so take the opportunity with Amazon’s clothing brand discounts, often coming in at 50 percent off, to stay cool in fashionable attire.

The Fire TV Stick — like Roku or Apple TV — is a device that allows you to stream content from platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video. Though it normally sells for $40, Amazon is currently offering the item at the steal of $14.

You can now save $130 on one of Apple’s most popular products. The Apple iPad 128 GB currently is being sold for $300.