Hillary Clinton Slams Trump’s Racist Tweets With Stunning Clapback

Hillary Clinton took aim at Donald Trump on Sunday after the president sent out a series of offensive tweets telling progressive female lawmakers to “go back” to the countries they came from.

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday apparently attacking Democratic House representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ayanna Pressley.

“So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……” he began with a tweet.

“….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came,” he added in a second tweet.

He concluded that the women can’t leave the U.S. fast enough and suggested that Nancy Pelosi would be willing to help them leave, referencing the ongoing feud between the freshmen Representatives and the House leader.

All four of the women that Trump attacked are from the United States. Ocasio-Cortez was born and raised in New York, and that is where she currently represents. Tlaib was born in Detroit and represents Michigan’s 13th district. Pressley was born in Chicago and currently represents Massachusetts. Omar was born in Somalia before coming to the United States when she was 12 as a refugee. She represents Minnesota’s 5th district.

What the lawmakers do have in common, however, is that they are all women of color, prompting critics to call Trump’s tweets racist, xenophobic, and offensive.

Clinton wasn’t having the social media messages. She clapped back at the president with a clever tweet of her own.

“They’re from America, and you’re right about one thing: Currently their government is a complete and total catastrophe,” she wrote.

Clinton isn’t the only Democrat pushing back against the president’s language. Despite the current fractious relationship between Pelosi and the freshman lawmakers, the House speaker firmly spoke out against Trump’s comments, challenging him to work with Democrats to try to find a solution to immigration with humane policies.

Ocasio-Cortez also shot back at Trump that he was afraid of the type of America the women represented. Pressley pointed out that Trump’s behavior was racist, and Omar said that the president was “stoking white nationalism” in a tweet.