A Former ‘Big Brother 20’ Houseguest Is Heading To ‘Love Island’

Love Island is CBS’ newest social experiment where single guys and gals are stuck together in a fancy resort as they attempt to find love with one another. It’s adapted from a show of the same name from across the pond, and so far is struggling to find the success of the original. Something that could boost ratings, however, might be walking into the villa sooner rather than later.

Former Big Brother houseguest, Winston Hines, admitted on Twitter Saturday that he was joining the cast of Love Island this week, and urged his followers to wish him luck. Winston said he was heading to the villa to “shake things up,” and noted that he was trying to find a dog mom for his fur baby.

At first, it was unknown if Winston was joking, but it looks like it was a very real statement and some of his former roommates are wishing him luck on his newest reality venture. Tyler Crispen, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, and Rachel Swindler both commented on Winston’s post shortly after it was shared.

“So stoked for you Winston! I hope you find love! And if not, I’m always just a 2,264 mile drive away,” Rachel tweeted in response.

Hey y’all- guess who is headed to @loveislandusa to shake things up in the villa this week? ???????? #loveislandusa #findadogmom #wishmeluck — Winston Hines (@winston_hines) July 14, 2019

“Good luck man! Make sure you show off those dance moves,” Rockstar responded.

Winston’s tweet was retweeted by Brett Robinson, his bromance partner from Season 20. The duo had one of the tightest relationships the game of Big Brother had ever seen, and some fans are hoping Brett will be making his way into the Love Island villa as well. For now, Brett has not commented on if he’s joining the shenanigans in Fiji, but he would definitely fit in, to say the least.

In the comments of Winston’s post, some viewers were hoping Love Island would become like MTV’s The Challenge, taking contestants from all types of reality shows and putting them together.

“If they wanted to save that horrible [Love Island] show, they should adopt the MTV formula and cast former Big Brother, Survivor, & Amazing Race singles. I can’t see that show making it to August,” a viewer tweeted.

Love Island is performing okay for CBS but is not blowing it out of the water like many were hoping. The drama seems to be a little bit stale compared to the U.K. version and adding players who viewers have seen before might be the shake-up it needs to survive.

Love Island airs Tuesday-Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.