NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics Could Be Planning A Big Role For Tacko Fall This Season

The Boston Celtics could be planning a big role for their big center, Tacko Fall.

The 7-foot-6 big man out of the University of Central Florida is regarded as a major prospect with big potential, but it’s not been clear what immediate role he could play with the Celtics. That situation may have come a little more clear this week after the Celtics waived big man Guerschon Yabusele, leaving a spot on the roster that could go to Fall.

As the International Business Times reported, the move seemed to signal that the Celtics are planning to give some significant playing time to Tacko Fall this season even though he went undrafted in May.

“With the way Fall has been standing out lately in summer league, it is really hard not to think that this move by Boston is the start of their future plans for the 7-foot-6 prospect,” the report noted.

Through four Summer League games, Fall was averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks — despite averaging just 14 minutes per game. In a recent loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Fall finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in just 17 minutes.

The team has already made Fall a major part of its summer marketing efforts, the report noted, and ESPN’s YouTube page uploaded a compilation of his highlights in Summer League. Fans have taken to the enormous big man as well, chanting “MVP” as he shot free throws in a recent contest.

This is Tacko Fall standing next to other NBA players.#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/nU3Lfv1ynx — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

The Celtics may already be moving toward locking Tacko Fall into the roster for this season. The International Business Times reported that the team agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract, and it is believed the Celtics will start to rearrange due to his strong Summer League performance.

Loading...

NBA scouts also see big potential in Tacko Fall. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald spoke to one scout who said that it was a major shock that no team picked him up in the NBA draft given his amazing potential.

“I’m still stunned that no one even spent a late second round pick on this guy,” the scout told Bulpett. “The risk-reward upside is phenomenal.”

The Boston Celtics will have a hole to fill in the frontcourt after talented big man Al Horford chose to opt out of his contract and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. While it’s not clear whether Tacko Fall would be able to fill in for the starting center, Fall could see some real minutes if continues on the track he’s been on during Summer League.