‘The Walking Dead’ Is ‘Working On’ Bringing Back Lauren Cohan Next Season

When fans of AMC’s The Walking Dead realized that beloved character, Maggie Greene, played by Lauren Cohan, had seemingly disappeared from the show, there was no shortage of complaints for her speedy return. Now, it seems fans will finally have their complaints resolved as showrunner, Angela Kang, has confirmed that Cohan will definitely be back next season, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

Cohan stepped away from the show to focus on other projects after reportedly being denied a salary bump. One of Cohan’s first projects after The Walking Dead was ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier, where she stepped into the role of CIA operative, Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge. As Frankie, she worked alongside FBI agent Will Chase, played by Scott Foley, and together, they ran an inter-agency team of spies occasionally tasked with saving the world and each other while trying to navigate friendships, romances, and office politics.

The show’s success was short-lived and it was canceled by the network after just one season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After the cancellation of Whiskey Cavalier, Cohan began dropping hints about a possible return to The Walking Dead. While chatting with reporters, Cohan said she never truly left the post-apocalyptic universe.

“I’m still very much a part of it. And it’s not over. So, for me, that’s exciting. And I get so excited because we talk about different possibilities,” Cohan said.

And now, Kang has officially confirmed Cohan’s return while keeping the details under wraps.

“I’m not sure if I can say much about it right now, actually,” Kang said. “I’ll just say that we’re working on it.”

Cohan has also been seen hanging out with other The Walking Dead stars, including Khary Payton and Cooper Andrews, during promotional events and this has only made fans even more excited for Maggie’s upcoming return to the show for Season 10. The actors were photographed together in Tokyo, Japan, during HollyCon, and the photo was later posted to the show’s official Twitter account. Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the photo.

Loading...

“YESSSSSS!!!! One of the legends return????❤️ always been one of my favorites! Her acting is so believable and flawless,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Maggie will be at the new Village with a whole new group of survivors,” another speculated about Maggie’s return on their Twitter account.

The actress has also landed a handful of major film projects. Her last three roles have been Mile 22, All Eyez On Me, and The Boy, according to a report from Forbes.