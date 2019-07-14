’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Molly Hopkins Shows Off ‘Revenge Body’ After Amazing Weight Loss

90 Day Fiancé alum Molly Hopkins looks a whole look different from the last time fans of the series saw her on television. After her very public breakup, the reality TV star decided to focus on own well-being and was determined to become the best version of herself. Hopkins documented her fitness journey on her Instagram account and 40 pounds later, she’s showing off her amazing “revenge body transformation,” according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Viewers were introduced to Hopkins and her ex-fiancé Luis Mendez, a bartender from the Dominican Republic, during Season 5 of the TLC series. The couple met while Hopkins was on vacation on the island and immediately hit it off. After a brief courtship, the pair decided to move forward with the K-1 visa process and Mendez moved to Hopkins’ home state of Georgia, where he proposed. Hopkins’ daughter was not a fan of her new almost-stepfather and made it clear to her mother that she did not support their relationship. During this time, Mendez also made it clear he had no real interest in stepping into the parental role and paid very little attention to Hopkins’ younger child.

Despite the red flags, the mother-of-two continued her relationship with the bartender and the pair got married. Hopkins and Mendez were only married for six months before they called it quits in January 2018.

After the split, Hopkins went back to her life before Mendez and worked to rebuild her relationship with her daughters. She also continued to focus on her business and fitness journey.

“I’ve always been challenged with my weight my whole life. I’m a stress eater so if I’m happy or sad I eat…I don’t want to be unhealthy and I wanted people to see that you can lose weight the old fashion way,” she explained to Newsweek. “You don’t have to go and have surgeries and do all this stuff.”

As for Mendez, despite the divorce, he managed to remain in the United States and quickly remarried. Photos of the wedding surfaced online and Mendez later posted a few to his own social media accounts. Not much is known about Mendez’s relationship with is new wife but it seems he’s happier than he’s ever been.

“Yes, I did get married. I love this girl so much. She is so amazing,” he said, according to a report from Soap Dirt. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.