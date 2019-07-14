Watch Algeria Vs. Nigeria Live Stream: Africa Cup Of Nations 2019 Semifinal, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch

Two teams that have four African Cup of Nations titles between them battle for the chance to make it five, when Nigeria — which possesses three of those AFCON titles — faces Algeria, in a semifinal match that also features a battle of English Premier League standouts, as the BBC reports. Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi leads the Super Eagles, who may be considered the favorites in the match if not the tournament, while Riyad Mahrez will look to add another medal after winning the Premier League with Manchester City just a few months ago. Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and former Watford striker Odion Ighalo will also be familiar to English fans, on the Nigeria side. But the real issue will be whether the high-flying Super Eagles can soar above the airtight Algeria defense in the match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Algeria vs. Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match on Sunday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, July 14, at the 60,000-seat Cairo International Stadium — also known as Stad El Qahira El Dawly — in Cairo, Egypt.

In Nigeria the game starts at 8 p.m. West Africa Time, and in Algeria the game starts at the same time, in the Central European Standard Time zone.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, July 15, 4 a.m. Eastern.

While Nigeria, at 45th in the world, ranks 23 places ahead of Algeria, per FIFA.com, the Desert Foxes have been the team with the better form throughout the 2019 AFCON competition.

In fact, the Algerians had not allowed a goal at all, until the 62nd minute of their quarterfinal against Ivory Coast, per Soccerway, a match they went on to win anyway in a penalty shootout. Otherwise they had outscored their four previous opponents 8-0.

But Iwobi says his team is not troubled by Algeria’s previous record, according to the BBC.

“We are not worried about the way they’ve played and their unbeaten run. We just have to try and win it. Algeria is one of the great teams in Africa,” Iwobi said. “We know it’s not going to be easy, they’ve got quality players but so do we.”

Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of Algeria vs. Nigeria, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without cable or satellite access to the BeIn network can also view the Algeria-Nigeria match online for free using the following instructions. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Desert Foxes vs. Super Eagles match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as it will in Algeria. In Nigeria, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network will broadcast and live stream the match.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by EuroSport Player, the same service that streams the match in Spain.

In Canada, all remaining 2019 AFCON matches will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON semifinal.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Algeria vs. Nigeria semifinal, visit to the Live Soccer TV site.