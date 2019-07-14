Watch FC Lugano Vs. Inter Milan Live Stream: Club Friendly, Start Time, Preview, Antonio Conte Debuts At Inter

Before embarking on their International tour, Inter Milan face their training camp hosts, Swiss Super League side FC Lugano.

Inter Milan kick off a new era, as former Juventus and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte returns to his home country to take over at Inter, and according to reports quoted by Sempre Inter, Conte’s “winning mentality” has already made its mark on the squad even though the club is completing only its first week of training camp under the new manager — which only makes sense, given Conte’s three Serie A championships his three years at the reigns of Juventus. Conte also won the English Premier League title as boss of Chelsea FC in 2016-2017. The 49-year-old gets his first opportunity to pilot Inter when they face the Swiss Super League side that has hosted their weeklong training camp, FC Lugano, in a match that will live stream from Switzerland.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Lugano vs. Inter Milan opening pre-season friendly of the 2019-2020 campaign, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, July 14. The club friendly will take place at the 6,330-seat Stadio di Cornaredo, in the town of Lugano, Ticino, Switzerland.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 5:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in Italy can log in to the live stream at 6:30 p.m. CEST on Sunday as well.

One Inter player apparently not responding to Conte would be troubled Argentine striker Mauro Icardi who last season sat out 53 days with an injury that appeared more like a contract dispute, and was stripped of his captaincy. Now, Icardi has been sent back to Milan from Lugano by the team, AFP reports. Rumors have been flying that the 26-year-old who has spent the last six seasons with Inter may be on the move to perennial Italian champions Juventus.

In any case, Icardi will be absent for the preseason-opening friendly against FC Lugano, as well as for Inter’s entire summer tour, according to a Sun report, which also threw cold water on Icardi’s Juventus move, noting that the Serie A champions are already overloaded in the attacking department.

Former Chelsea Manager Antonio Conte returns to his home country, this time to run Inter Milan. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sunday FC Lugano vs. Inter Milan Swiss Super League vs. Italian Serie A showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the FC Lugano vs. Inter Milan match live stream for free without those credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the international club friendly streamed live at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In Italy, Sport Italia will live stream the pre-season opening club friendly.

In other South and Central American countries, as well as Mexico, ESPN International will live stream the preseason game. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of FC Lugano vs. Inter Milan club friendly, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the FC Lugano vs. Inter Milan friendly match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.