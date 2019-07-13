‘Big Brother’ 21 Week 3 Spoilers: Players Chosen For The Power Of Veto Competition

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The players have been chosen for the Week 3 Power of Veto (POV) competition. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Head of Household (HOH) Nick Maccarone nominated Jessica Milagros and Cliff Hogg III for eviction. It appears as if Nicole Anthony is going to be backdoored, which is a plan that happened after the two nominees were placed on the block.

On Saturday afternoon, the players for the POV competition were chosen according to Big Brother Daily’s Twitter account. Christie Murphy, Jackson Michie, and Kathryn Dunn will be playing in the competition set to happen on Sunday, along with Nick, Jessica and Cliff. It was revealed on the live feeds that Jessica, for the second week in a row, pulled the “Houseguest’s Choice” chip when selecting a player to compete. Jessica chose Christie, which has many BB fans confused on Twitter.

Jessica chose Jackson last week, which was also a confusing choice to those watching. It appears as if Jessica thinks she has people on her side, who in reality, are not at all. While Jessica is not the target for this week, it has already been discussed that Cliff will be removed from the block and replaced with Nicole. Come eviction night, Jessica should be sitting next to Nicole, with one of the ladies being the final member of Camp Comeback.

Nicole is the main target this week. Monty Brinton / CBS

After the POV ceremony, HOH Nick discussed the plan for the next several evictions with some of his Gr8ful alliance members. While speaking with Analyse Talavera, Bella Wang, and Sam Smith — who is not in Gr8ful, but a separate alliance with Nick — the HOH commented that the order of eliminations would be Nicole, Cliff, Jessica, and then Kathryn.

What Nick is forgetting about his elimination order is that one member of Camp Comeback is going to be back in the game full time on Thursday. This returnee would have to fit in Nick’s eviction schedule somewhere, and might get moved to the front of the pack.

Holly Allen also discussed thinking the Veto ceremonies were rigged with Kathryn. Holly said she thinks multiple chips with the same houseguest’s name are placed in the box that the players pull from. Kathryn then suggested if that was the case, that it was possible that the same name could be pulled twice and that wouldn’t make sense. Holly agreed shortly after.

Big Brother airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, and Wednesday and Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.