‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Adam Scares Christian

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of July 15 through 19 brings suspense, entertainment, and romance to Genoa City as people create new beginnings and bitter rivalries reignite. This is one can’t-miss week on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama.

Cane (Daniel Goddard) praises Traci’s (Beth Maitland) novel, and these two spend more time together as they grow closer in the wake of Cane’s breakup with Lily (Christel Khalil). Will Traci start a new love story with Cane, or will he end up doing something to leave her broken-hearted? So far, so good for Cane and Traci, but it’s certainly a risk. At least Traci knows exactly what she’s getting into with Cane since he’s been so open and honest with her about what happened between him and Lily.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) is ready for a new beginning with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He wants to move in together, and although Elena is surprised, she also looks happy about Devon’s suggestion. These two also share some passionate moments between the sheets as their romance heats up inside while the temperature rises outside.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) also make amends with each other. She does not want things with Rey to be over, and Rey appears to feel the same way. For now, Sharon and Rey will get a second chance to make a new beginning.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) only recently started his new beginning with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but now Adam’s (Mark Grossman) return and Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) unexpected appearance have Billy on a downward spiral. The Inquisitr reported that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), of all people, may be the one who helps him.

Speaking of Adam, he hopes to meet Christian when he runs into Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) in the park. However, Nick vows to do anything he has to in order to keep Christian safe, and having Adam so close to him in Chancellor Park is not going to be okay with Nick. However, Christian ends up rejecting Adam, which is certain to push Adam to an even darker place.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) surprises Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris, and she makes her brother a tearful promise. After months of animosity, it looks like these two will finally bury the hatchet and work together in a way that will change the Abbott family forever, and hopefully, they will preserve John Abbott’s legacy for many years to come.