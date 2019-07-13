‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Hilariously Claps Back At Fan Who Asks For Paul Bernon’s Age

Bethenny Frankel offered a funny reply to a curious fan.

Bethenny Frankel recently shared a sweet photo of herself and her boyfriend, film producer Paul Bernon, on Instagram and was immediately met with a critical comment from a fan.

In the Real Housewives of New York City star’s post, which she shared on Friday, July 12, Frankel quoted the Lauv song, “I Like Me Better,” before one of her followers questioned her about Bernon’s age.

“How old is he?” the person asked.

“He is 12. I go to prison next season. #watchwhathappens,” Frankel clapped back, according to a July 13 report from Us Weekly magazine, who also noted that the reality star’s hilarious response garnered more than 8,000 likes and hundreds of positive responses.

Frankel also fired back at a fan who reacted to her caption by suggesting she should like herself by herself.

“You should like being positive vs negative,” Frankel replied.

As for Bernon, he was later spotted offering a response to Frankel’s love song quote by continuing on with the end of her message.

“‘I’m good as long as you’re here with me’????,” he wrote.

Frankel and Bernon began dating one another last year, just weeks after Frankel’s former boyfriend, Dennis Shields, died of an alleged overdose in New York City. As fans will recall, Frankel initially experienced guilty in having moved on from Shields so soon after his passing but ultimately decided to give her romance with Bernon a shot.

Earlier this month, prior to the start of the dramatic three-part reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel appeared on an episode of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, where she opened up about her romance with Bernon and revealed she is very happy at the moment. As she explained, she’s happy in a way that’s different from her past happiness and when it comes to her current emotions, she feels very balanced.

Although Frankel gave a nod to the highs and lows she’s experienced in the past, she said that her relationship with Bernon is much different and noted that she feels quite healthy in her relationship. She also applauded Bernon for being very calm and centered and told the hosts that he is very balancing for her life and makes her feel settled.

To see more of Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, which continue airing this Wednesday, July 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.