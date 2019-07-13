’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Addresses Breakup Rumors

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? document the journeys taken by Americans who’ve fallen in love with foreigners and are looking to bring their international partners to the United States. In order to do so, the couples must apply for the K-1 visa and get married within the allotted 90-day period.

During their time on the series, many of the participating couples are able to accomplish the task of relocating and end up building new lives in the U.S., but for Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, the journey has been a bit more complicated. Since her initial appearance on the show, Nafziger has been constantly defending her relationship and her fiancé’s intentions.

Most recently, the mother took to Instagram to address rumors of her relationship’s demise, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Nafziger met Tefou, a handsome Morocco native, online and the two began dating. During their time on the show, Nafziger admitted to sending Tefou money and her family immediately became concerned he was only using Nafziger for an opportunity to come to America. Despite their warnings, Nafziger flew to Morocco to visit Tefou and the two got engaged during her visit.

The couple applied for the K-1 visa to bring Tefou stateside for a wedding ceremony, but his application was denied. Nafziger later decided to go back to Morocco to marry her beau, but upon arrival, she was informed that she didn’t have the required paperwork to legally wed in the country.

While appearing on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Nafziger planned a romantic getaway to the island of Grenada, but Tefou ended up canceling at the last minute, citing a family emergency. During a recent episode, Nafziger revealed her plans to fly back to Morocco, but the man appeared hesitant and insisted Nafziger wait an additional month before coming to his home country, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Tefou’s hesitation to see Nafziger has been interpreted by viewers as a lack of interest in the relationship and has sparked rumors of a breakup. However, that simply isn’t the case, Nafziger claims.

“100% NOT TRUE. [I don’t know] where this is coming from,” she wrote to fans. “Make sure when you read articles you check when it was posted. Sometimes old articles circulate. We are still happily together.”

Nafziger said she has no idea where these rumors could have originated from. When asked if she would consider giving up her relationship for something less complicated, she said the following.

“Distance doesn’t mean you give up. It just means you have to fight harder to be together. The journey makes us stronger as a couple and individuals.”

Nafziger also made it clear that she no longer sends money to Tefou on a regular basis.

“He makes his own money and I only helped him out sometimes. It wasn’t a regular thing like you guys think. I don’t send money and he’s still ‘around.”

