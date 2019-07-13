Kailyn Lowry Reveals If Hawaiian Vacation With Leah Messer Will Be On ‘Teen Mom 2’

The cast of Teen Mom 2 are reportedly filming for Season 9B of the show. Kailyn Lowry and Leah Messer recently took a trip with all of their kids to Hawaii. While the women have vacationed together before, they have never taken all of their children on a vacation together. Some fans have assumed that MTV cameras followed the girls on their vacation, but Kailyn Lowry made a surprising revelation about the trip.

“They didn’t film me on this trip so you’ll only see Leah & her kids,” Kailyn revealed on Twitter when a fan asked about seeing Kail and Leah’s vacation. Kailyn didn’t elaborate on why she wasn’t filmed while on vacation, but it looks like fans won’t be seeing her on the trip.

Even though fans may not get to watch the Hawaii trip on Teen Mom 2, Kail has been sharing plenty of photos to her social media while on vacation. Last week, Kailyn took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her three boys on a beach.

Kailyn is the mother of three boys. She was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On her episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Isaac. The relationship with her then-boyfriend did not work out and the two eventually moved on from one another. Kailyn then married a man named Javi Marroquin and together the two had one son. The two eventually divorced and Kail gave birth to her third child, a son, back in 2017.

Kailyn’s co-star and friend, Leah Messer, has three daughters. Leah was also introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she and her then boyfriend, Corey Simms, found out they were expecting twin daughters. The two married, but eventually divorced. Leah then moved on with Jeremy Calvert and together the two had one daughter. Although they tried to make their relationship work, they eventually divorced.

With Kailyn and Leah taking all six of their kids on vacation together, Kailyn suggested an episode idea for Teen Mom 2. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn suggested a “kid swap” episode of the show.

Teen Mom 2 wrapped up Season 9 earlier this year. The cast are currently filming for Season 9B of the show. It is unclear when the new season will air. Until then, fans can catch up with new episodes of Teen Mom OG, which air on Monday nights on MTV.