‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Chelsea Struggles

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, July 15, brings a huge bombshell from Rey about Adam’s sneaky behavior toward Chelsea. Plus, Nick asks Chelsea to stay in Genoa City, and Adam ambushes Sharon when she’s with Faith.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) exposes a secret, according to SheKnows Soaps. He drops a bombshell on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) about Adam (Mark Grossman). Rey finds out that Adam tried to frame Chelsea for Calvin’s (John Burke) murder. Obviously, Chelsea is floored to learn that Adam would do something like that to her, especially when she was just widowed — again.

While he hoped to create a situation where Chelsea had to rely on him, he ended up pushing her even further toward Nick, according to The Inquisitr. This situation is not going to end well for anybody. However, Nick (Joshua Morrow) wants Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to stay in town. He’s afraid that she’ll run again, but now that Paul (Doug Davidson) revealed that Calvin died of natural causes, Chelsea has less reason to split. Apparently, Calvin had considerable wealth, so Chelsea should have plenty of money to do whatever she wants to do in Genoa City. Perhaps she’ll try to salvage her reputation and start designing clothes again.

Of course, Nick has a bit of competition from his brother, Adam. Before the cabin explosion left Adam presumed dead three years ago, he and Chelsea shared something beautiful, and their relationship made Adam a better person. He was softer and more vulnerable. Without her, Adam is more ruthless and driven than his father, Victor (Eric Braeden). Nick hopes that together he and Chelsea can fight Adam and keep custody of their boys, but he may be disappointed.

Just because we love seeing these two back on #YR together ???? pic.twitter.com/3cZRX3tcPt — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 12, 2019

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) is ambushed. Adam intrudes on a moment between Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Sharon, and he asks for Sharon’s help. She’s not too thrilled that he interrupted her time with Faith, though. Plus, with Adam already causing Sharon misery in her relationship with Rey, she’d prefer to stay away from him.

Adam is furious that Chelsea has turned to Nick and not him, and he cannot believe she is keeping Connor away from him. He needs an ally, and aside from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), whom he suspects of double-crossing him, he really only has Sharon in his corner this time around in Genoa City, and Sharon isn’t really somebody he can count on.