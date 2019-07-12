Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Gutted’ Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter’s Office After Firing Him

Wendy Williams reportedly cleared out estranged husband Keving Hunter’s entire office when she fired him as an executive producer on her talk show a couple of months ago. Hunter was also Wendy’s manager. Every item that Hunter left in the space was removed. The office area has since been divvied up between four audience coordinators, Page Six reported.

“[Staffers] removed any trace of Kevin..It’s been completely gutted,” the source stated.

Items that had an emotional significance to their troubled marriage are now gone but it’s unclear whether the staff threw them away or if Hunter took them with him, according to Page Six.

Hunter’s firing followed months of rumors regarding his infidelity. There has long been speculation that he fathered a child with a woman named Sharina Hudson. Hunter allegedly purchased a $765,000 house for Hudson that was less than 10 miles from Williams’ home, The Daily Mail reported in 2017.

Hunter and Williams have been married since 1997 and have a teenage son together. the popular daytime talk show host filed for divorce after she confronted him about the affair and he admitted to it, according to People.

“She’s not taking him back. He’s being fired as her manager and she lawyered up big time…” their source said. “It’s hard after being married for so long and having a family together, to be able to move forward. But she realized she had to open her eyes to a bad marriage. So many stick around when they should get out.”

Despite the relationship drama, things in the romance department appear to be looking up for Williams. During a recent taping of her talk show, she revealed that there’s a new man in her life. Wendy disclosed that she isn’t in love with this new beau but she’s definitely “crazy about him,” according to Page Six,

“It’s not who you think. OK? Mother doesn’t deal with children, but it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages.” she said.

There had previously been rumors that she’d been dating 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin after she was seen looking cozy with him in Los Angeles and New York City, Page Six noted,

Many have speculated that Wendy’s new mystery man is Dr. Darrin Porcher, 52, a retired NYPD detective and criminal justice professor. He is reportedly a known associate of Wendy’s who previously appeared on her talk show. However, when the The Daily Mail reached out to Porcher, he said the rumors are not true and that he’s in a relationship with someone else.