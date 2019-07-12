‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Shares Nikki And Victor’s Past

In a beautiful Throwback Thursday moment, The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott shared a piece of Nikki and Victor’s past with a hint of their future thrown in.

Since 1981, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) have been a staple of daytime television. Victor fell in love with Nikki while she worked as a stripper at the Bayou, and throughout the years they’ve shared an astonishing amount of ups and downs — “Niktor” breaks up just to make up again seemingly for the fun of it.

Scott took a moment to share a beautiful throwback photo of herself and Braeden enjoying a special moment together at her 25-year celebration at Y&R, which happened 15 years ago. Recently, the actress marked an incredible 40 years on the No. 1 rated CBS Daytime drama. In the photo, the stars gaze adoringly at each other while they embrace. Scott’s hashtags give some insight into the future of Nikki and Victor, and she notes that they are “true love forever” as well as complimenting Braeden on being just as handsome a decade and a half later as he was when the photo was captured.

The actress’s followers loved taking a look back with the actress.

“The most epic love story,” replied one.

“This picture is priceless! Thank you both for decades of incredible work, that helps us all escape from stressful days,” wrote another.

Some fans reflected on the history of Nikki and Victor and expressed how much the enduring couple means after all these years together.

“Been watching you two since the day your characters met. Nikki was a beautiful sultry stripper captivated by the handsome and wealthy Victor Newman. Best and longest soap couple’s love story with the original actors!!!”

Scott recently joined Instagram, and she’s shared several fantastic flashback pictures as well as some behind-the-scenes moments like the one The Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago when Braeden helped Scott out to her car after a day on the set.

Through it all, Victor and Nikki Newman always find their way back together no matter what life throws at them. Right now, the storyline is throwing them a big curve in the form of a rare blood disease for Victor. New experimental treatment protocols have given Victor bad side effects, which have left him confused and forgetful. No matter what happens, Nikki plans to stick with her husband and get through this challenging time as a united front.