Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Willow & Harmony Look Toward The Future

Harmony wants to make amends with her daughter.

Willow and Harmony are both behind bars. Thursday’s General Hospital had Harmony spilling all of the gory details that could eventually take Shiloh down. She told all about the night of her daughter’s initiation into the Dawn of Day trust. That was also the night that her husband, and Willow’s father, supposedly overdosed. Now the truth is coming out that it’s likely that Shiloh actually killed him. The mother-daughter duo has a lot to work out, and yesterday was at least a start.

Harmony has seen the light and is now determined to make sure that Shiloh gets what he deserves for what he did to Willow. She also wants to keep him far away from her grandson. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central have indicated that Willow wants to move forward by putting her ugly past behind her. The first step in doing that is to forgive her mother for all that has happened.

Once she saw that Willow was in the cell across from hers, Harmony told her that she had told the police everything, including what happened the night of her initiation. She told her that she wants to make amends and that she was ashamed for her part in urging her daughter to be a part of Shiloh’s cult.

Willow said that she wanted to start their relationship over fresh, but Harmony declared that she was still going to be heading back to Pentonville. She didn’t want anything in return for her statement against Shiloh. She only wanted to tell the truth to get justice for Willow and to keep him away from the baby. Willow also learned that Nelle is her mother’s cellmate. This is about to get interesting.

Shiloh is getting closer to claiming his son. However, there may be a setback when he gets the results on the DNA test. It appears that things are not going Shiloh’s way, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. As General Hospital fans know, Wiley is not Willow and Shiloh’s child. He is Michael’s, and the truth is slowly coming out. On Friday, Lucas will lose it with Shiloh, and the Dawn of Day leader will have the DNA results in his hand ready to read them.

What will he do when he discovers that Wiley is not his baby like he thought? Will he lie just to get Wiley in his clutches? There is much more to this storyline to come. Shiloh’s fate is still up in the air at this point. No one knows if he will be sticking around a lot longer or if someone will take him down permanently.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.