‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers Tease Hannah’s Overnights Finally Give Her Clarity On Luke As Things Implode

Monday night, viewers will see Hannah Brown head to Greece and embrace four overnight fantasy suite dates on The Bachelorette. Spoilers tease that there will be plenty of romance involved, but there is intense drama too. Previews for the whole season have been leading up to this and Hannah will finally get the clarity she has needed regarding Luke Parker. However, it won’t be pretty.

A new sneak peek for Episode 9 has just emerged and it teases a few new Bachelorette spoilers about the show airing on Monday, July 15. E! News shares the clip that will definitely have viewers buzzing.

Before the date with Luke, Hannah will spend time with her other three suitors. The Bachelorette spoilers from the previews tease that Tyler Cameron will talk about how he is ready to propose to Hannah, and Peter Weber will admit he is fully in love with her. All signs point toward things going very well with Jed Wyatt too, although he will voice some frustrations over Luke still being there. As all of this airs, viewers will be anxious to see if they get any glimpses of the intimate windmill action that Brown has teased took place.

Hannah and Luke will start their date and initially, The Bachelorette spoilers hint that things go well. There will be kissing and a helicopter ride and the two will start out having dinner together. However, it is during this dinner that the relationship between Parker and Brown fully implodes.

The Inquisitr has detailed that in other recent previews for this dinner, Luke will insinuate that if Hannah got intimate on her other overnight dates, he would feel compelled to eliminate himself and go home. This prompts Brown to explode toward Parker and eventually taunt him by an admission that she indeed got intimate with at least one of her other guys and there was a windmill involved.

Now, the new preview shares a few more tidbits from this explosion ahead involving Luke and Hannah. The Bachelorette spoilers tease that Luke will say something about how Hannah owes him, and this will spark a heated reaction from her.

As this conflict plays out, Hannah will tell Luke that she has finally gotten clarity on him. Fans have been frustrated over Hannah’s lack of clarity regarding Luke virtually all season and everybody will be thrilled to see she finally hit her breaking point.

Previews have already shown enough to indicate that Hannah eliminates Luke at this point. However, The Inquisitr has shared other Bachelorette spoilers revealing that according to Reality Steve, he won’t be done quite yet.

Luke is said to come back after the next rose ceremony, anxious to talk to Hannah again. She won’t change her mind about eliminating him, but The Bachelorette spoilers have teased that this won’t be the end of her heartbreak with this journey.

It isn’t clear quite yet exactly where Episode 9 will cut off and it may well be that viewers are left hanging to a degree with this battle between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker. The Bachelorette spoilers hint that viewers will be stunned by some of what is on the way and the big finale is just around the corner.