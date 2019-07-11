Abby Lee Miller Posts Photo Of Herself On The Airport Floor After Wheelchair Fall

'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller calls out American Airlines after an unfortunate experience.

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been wheelchair bound for over a year now after undergoing surgery for what doctors believed to be a spinal infection. It was during that procedure that doctors discovered a mass hidden in her spine. It was determined that she had a rare form of cancer known as Burkitt lymphoma. She’s undergone multiple surgeries and grueling cancer treatments. She also lost the ability to do what she loves most, dance. Earlier this week, Miller called out American Airlines after an unfortunate experience involving her wheelchair, according to Today.

Miller posted a photo to Instagram showing her sprawled out on the floor of the Pittsburgh International Airport. One arm is slung over her motorized wheelchair. In her caption, she explains that the fall happened when she was allegedly given inadequate assistance by airport employees transferring to her wheelchair. She also claims that the American Airlines gate manager never checked in on her well-being after the fall occurred and didn’t even bother to call paramedics. In the end, Miller ended up calling for help herself, she said.

“Let’s just say my transfer from the aisle chair to my own chair didn’t go so well! The move should’ve happened on the bridge like usual and not in front of a hundred people waiting to board, I shouldn’t have had to ask for someone to call the paramedics and maybe the @americanair Gate Mgr should’ve at the very least asked if I was ok?”

Despite her disappointment with the American Airlines customer service, she did express her gratitude toward the fireman who helped her get safely back into her wheelchair and on her way.

Abby Lee Miller slams American Airlines after airport wheelchair fall https://t.co/kuEMHBKNtS via @MailOnline — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 9, 2019

Following Miller’s social media post, American Airlines reached out to her to apologize for her unpleasant experience. They stated that she will be fully reimbursed for her flight that day. They also released the following public statement.

“We are concerned by the issues raised by Ms. Miller regarding her recent experience at Pittsburgh International Airport and are working with our contracted special assistance vendor to review the incident. We have been in touch with Ms. Miller to apologize and are providing her a full refund as a result of her experience.”

Despite Miller being wheelchair bound, she has returned to her passion of teaching dance lessons and filmed a new season of Dance Moms, which was against doctors orders. While it’s not yet certain whether or not she’ll ever be able to walk again, she is holding out hope for the future.