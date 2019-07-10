‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Harmony Seems Determined To Take Shiloh Down

Harmony makes it back to Port Charles.

It appears that Shiloh’s famous smirk is about to be wiped off his face pretty soon. General Hospital spoilers have teased that his reign over his cult followers will be coming to an end eventually and it can’t be too soon. Fans who are getting tired of his antics. Thursday’s episode may prove to be closer than ever when Harmony returns to Port Charles.

Sam met with Chase and Mac at the PCPD, as well as the new DA, Robert Scorpio. They all discussed how they could use Carol’s statement that Sam brought back from Beecher’s Corners. Robert explained that they need more as the judge would most likely see it as Sam coercing Carol into giving her statement. They needed someone to back her up. Jason magically appeared and said that he has someone ready to do that. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Harmony is that someone who will collaborate Carol’s story.

Shiloh has no idea that both Harmony and Carol have turned against him. He is flying high these days knowing that he has a son out there that he is trying to gain custody of. He was also smirking at the end of Wednesday’s episode as he walked into the Quartermaine mansion at the reading of Oscar Nero’s will. The Inquisitr had previously detailed that Shiloh would be showing up, but the reason was still up in the air why he would be there. After watching Wednesday’s General Hospital, fans now know that Oscar left something very valuable to the Dawn of Day leader.

Can Jason convince Harmony to flip on Shiloh? Click to watch today's dramatic, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/2hLdR7c6Ew — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 6, 2019

The Quartermaines were wondering who Oscar would leave his ELQ shares to after he was gone. They were totally shocked when Alexis read the will stating that the teen was leaving his shares to the person who gave him a place to stay when he needed it and guidance. That person was Shiloh. Now he is pretty sure that he has gained the upper hand in Port Charles. However, he will be taken down fast if Harmony and Carol both make their statements.

Loading...

There is also a chance that someone will decide to make him pay the ultimate price before he can get thrown in prison. There are rumors that there is a murder mystery coming that involves Shiloh as the victim. There are certainly plenty of people who would be suspects. Shiloh has been shoved, punched, and choked many times by not only Jason, but also Lucas. Drew is expected to take his turn on Thursday’s show and Lucas will have a second chance to attack the person who is threatening his family.

Will the women get a chance to take Shiloh down or will someone else get to him first? Be sure to catch General Hospital to see what happens after Harmony gives her statement to the PCPD.