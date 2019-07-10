Kendra Duggar Is Glowing In Recent Photo Displaying Growing Baby Bump

Garrett Duggar will soon meet his little sister.

Kendra Duggar is five months pregnant with her and husband Joe’s second child. Fans are always anxious to see those cute baby bumps and there are plenty of them to choose from as the Counting On family is growing by leaps and bounds lately. The most recent snapshot of Kendra and her family of three shows her glowing while cradling her baby belly.

The expectant mom is seen posing for a photo outside with Joe by her side. He is holding their son Garrett while Kendra is showing off her growing baby bump. The photo that was posted via Instagram was most likely taken either before or after church. The three of them are all dressed up in their Sunday best. Kendra is wearing a mint green dress with buttons down the front and a matching belt that wraps loosely above her belly.

The Sunday post had a purpose in mind, besides being a family snap. Kendra Duggar was holding a giveaway for fans to be able to win quite a few items to add to their own wardrobe by the same company that she got her own dress from. The clothing shop is called Citrus & Lemon. The other Duggar women have been promoting their clothing as well and also holding their own giveaways.

Joe and Kendra announced that they were expecting their second child in April in an adorable picture. Then on June 25, they shared with fans that this new baby is a little girl and confirmed that she is due in November. She will join big brother Garrett, who just turned 1 on June 8, as part of their expanding family.

All of the Duggar women who are expecting babies are having girls. In addition to Kendra, both Lauren and Anna will be welcoming daughters into the fold this fall. Kendra’s sister-in-law, Jessa Seewald, has already had her baby girl, Ivy Jane, a month ago.

Joseph’s other sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth and her husband Austin, just experienced a huge loss. Their baby girl that they named Annabell Elise was stillborn at 20 weeks. They sent out a heartbreaking message that they learned they had lost their second child during a 20-week ultrasound. That was also when they learned the gender of their baby.

Despite the heartbreaks that the Duggar family has endured these past few months, they are still joyful that they have more to look forward to for the future. More babies on the way, possible future courtships, and another new season of Counting On will be keeping them quite busy.