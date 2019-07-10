Cameron Boyce’s Anti-Seizure Meds Reportedly Could Have Played A Role In His Death

Investigators are looking into whether or not Cameron Boyce’s anti-seizure medication played any role in his death. According to The Blast, experts are hoping to determine if Boyce had been taking the meds aimed at controlling his epileptic seizures, and if so, how much he was taking.

Investigators conducted an autopsy after the Descendants star was found dead in his home, but the results were inconclusive. Now, they’re trying to find out if the medications used to control his seizures may have played a roll in his death by conducting a toxicology exam.

While the meds themselves may not have caused his untimely death, he may have taken something else that could have interacted negatively with the anti-seizure meds.

Boyce’s family said in a statement that the actor suffered from a medical condition that resulted in seizures.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” Boyce’s family said. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Later, they confirmed that he suffered from epilepsy.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was Epilepsy,” they said.

The actor’s parents spoke with People on Wednesday to express their appreciation for the love and support they had received from fans after his passing.

“He was the very definition of human kindness, and a light that will forever shine as his spirit lives on in all who knew and loved him,” they said.

The parents said that the pain of losing their son was “indescribable” but that they were moving forward and asked for privacy as they planned for his funeral.

Boyce was found unresponsive at this home on Saturday and declared dead at the scene by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He played many roles for Disney, most notably Cruella de Vil’s son in the Descendants TV movies. He also starred for four years in Jessie, a hit show on the Disney Channel, as well as Mirrors, Eagle Eye with Shia LaBeouf, and Grown Ups with Adam Sandler. He was set to appear in Mrs. Fletcher on HBO this fall.

An official cause of death has not yet been determined as the coroner waits on the toxicology report.