‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Gushes Over Boyfriend Paul Bernon, Says He’s ‘Very Calm’ And ‘Centered ‘

Bethenny Frankel appeared on Live! with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, July 8, and during the appearance, the Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

Nearly one year after going public with their romance, Frankel told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that she’s “happy.”

“I’m happy in a way that’s different. Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy,” Frankel explained, according to a July 9 report from Us Weekly magazine.

According to Frankel, she believes Bernon is responsible for her newfound balance and described the film producer as “very calm,” “centered,” and “balancing.”

“I’m just settled,” she said.

Looking back on her past relationship with Dennis Shields, who died of an apparent overdose in August of last year, Frankel said their relationship was “the opposite” of the dynamic she shares with Bernon because they were very up and down. As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City may recall, Frankel and Shields dated on and off for two years before his untimely passing.

Although Frankel used to think that she wouldn’t be able to have a balanced relationship with someone due to her age, her career, and her messy split from ex-husband Jason Hoppy, she now feels that she’s finally found a “normal, beautiful, loving relationship.”

Paul Bernon attends the ‘A Kid Like Jake’ pre-party at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Frankel and Bernon began dating after Shields’ August 2018 death, and in October of that same year, they went public with their romance during an outing in Boston, where Bernon resides. Then, in December, Frankel told her fans and followers on Twitter that Bernon had saved her life after she unknowingly ate fish and suffered a severe allergic reaction.

At the time, Frankel shared a tweet in which she revealed Bernon had gotten a Benadryl pill down her throat with water after she fell unconscious after eating a bowl of soup.

Frankel’s boyfriend hasn’t yet been seen on The Real Housewives of New York City, but he was a hot topic at the taping of the Season 11 reunion months ago and could begin filming the series’ 12th season later this year if he chooses.

Frankel and Bernon both have children from previous relationships.

To see more of Frankel, don’t miss the three-part Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion, which begins airing tonight, July 10, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.