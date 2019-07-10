WWE News: Update On Bray Wyatt’s Return

Over the last couple of months, WWE has been building excitement and intrigue for Bray Wyatt’s long-awaited return through a series of bizarre vignettes called “Firefly Fun House.”

The promo packages see the former WWE champion and a group of talking puppets appear on a fake children’s show, which is presented as an extension of the character’s warped imagination. On it, they play games and sing songs while canned laughter reactions are mixed into the show accordingly. However, in true Wyatt fashion, the vignettes contain strong horror elements which reveal the darker side of his new character.

The segments have been well-received among the WWE Universe thus far, and have successfully achieved their desired effect. People are excited about Wyatt’s return. However, there’s still no word as to when it’s expected to take place. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, though, it’s set to happen “any day now.”

With Extreme Rules coming up this Sunday, the pay-per-view would be a perfect time to bring Wyatt back and have him make an immediate impact. Per WrestleTalk, there’s also been speculation of the superstar returning on next week’s Monday Night Raw. At the time of writing, however, it’s all just rumors.

On recent episodes of Raw and SmackDown, eagle-eyed WWE fans have spotted Wyatt’s puppets scattered around the backstage area. While they haven’t been in sharp focus, it suggests the company is dropping clues that his return is imminent.

The last time WWE fans saw Wyatt in action, he was stuck in creative limbo after a stop-start run as “The Eater of Worlds” character. After an underwhelming feud with Matt Hardy, he paired up with the “Woken Warrior” for a short-lived tag team. However, while the duo had a brief run with the Raw Tag Team Championships, they were not given a significant push by the company.

Loading...

Wyatt’s previous character iteration was a southern cultist preacher. He led a faction called The Wyatt Family, which included Luke Harper, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman. After the group disbanded, he feuded with Dean Ambrose and several other WWE superstars, but he was mostly on the receiving end of losses during his many rivalries.

From what we’ve seen of the “Firefly Fun House” segments, Wyatt’s character has been repackaged, but not so much that he’s far removed from the version we know. The promo packages have stood out from everything else going on in the WWE product, so here’s hoping that the company has big plans for one of their most intriguing performers upon his return.