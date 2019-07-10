‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casting Spoilers For The Week Of July 15: Carter, The Wedding Guy, Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers reveal that two fan favorites will return during the week of July 15. Lawrence Saint-Victor and Nicola Posener will add to next week’s intrigue in this long-running CBS soap opera.

Tuesday, July 16 – Amelia For Team “Steam”

Nicola Posener returns as Amelia, the British nanny, per Highlight Hollywood.

The last time B&B fans saw Amelia, she made it very obvious that she was backing one particular couple. She made it clear that she believed that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) belonged together.

Kelly (Zoe Pennington) and Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) nanny had several chats with Liam and tried to convince him that he belonged with his family. Amelia also opined that Steffy was still in love with him.

Amelia also provided Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) with the photos he needed to manipulate Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). She sent him a video of Kelly saying “dada” and pics of the happy family together. Hope felt so guilty that she was keeping Liam from his children.

No doubt, Amelia will be pleased that Liam and Steffy are living together again.

The Bold and the Beautiful casting spoilers also reveal that Lawrence Saint-Victor will also star on Tuesday’s episode.

Wednesday, July 17 – A Legal Eagle

Lawrence Saint-Victor will reprise his role as Carter Walton.

B&B fans know that Carter Walton is Forrester Creations’ attorney. He is always there when one of the team members need legal advice. In fact, when he last appeared on the show, he helped Hope and Liam with their annulment. Carter also warned Hope to take some time before rushing to end her marriage. Hope opted to go ahead with the annulment after Thomas urged her not to stall the process. Afterward, she and Liam cried because they both still loved each other.

Thursday, July 18 – Carter, The Wedding Guy

Carter will also make an appearance on Thursday’s episode.

While Carter is the company’s legal eagle, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers also know that he also serves as the show’s wedding officiant. Traditionally, everyone gathers at Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) house and they tie the knot.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, teases that Hope and Thomas will ask their loved ones to be part of their wedding ceremony. Could they be getting married as early as next week? With Carter in the picture, it would seem as if Hope will become the new Mrs. Forrester during the week of July 15.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.