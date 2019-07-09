Camila Cabello Features On New Mark Ronson Music Video, ‘Find U Again’

"Baby, I know I’ll never find you again," sings Cabello

Camila Cabello released her newest video with Mark Ronson on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post, Cabello announced “Find U Again” is now on YouTube.

Ronson’s song featuring Cabello is yet another catchy pop hit by the English-American DJ and Cuban-American singer. This video, released Tuesday afternoon, shows Mark Ronson as a bounty hunter, which Rolling Stone compares to the movie Kill Bill.

The video opens in black-and-white as a bounty hunter named “The Duke” is called to be told there is a bounty on Cabello’s head and that she was last seen at “Club Heartbreak,” which Ronson made into a real place on his tour, according to Rolling Stone. A gorgeous group of female bounty hunters also show up to different locations like an old-school diner looking for Cabello.

Cabello appears unrecognizable — but is beautiful as always — in blonde hair singing at the club. Ronson, still in black-and-white, shows up in a convertible driving in the desert to the club where she works.

The video’s subtitles say he has no idea he will “fall in love.” Cabello is on stage at the club dancing and singing on stage with backup dancers, while Ronson looks on.

“I’ll try to pass the night away with somebody new, but they don’t have a shot when I compare them to you,” Cabello sings to Ronson in the video.

Cabello sings that she tries to get over someone and does therapy “at least twice a week.”

As the other bounty hunters race on motorcycles and even a semi-truck to get to Cabello, Ronson’s character is falling deeper into love with her in the dark club. When the women finally arrive at Cabello’s club, Ronson takes her offstage to protect her and drives off with her as she takes off her wig in the passenger’s seat.

Ronson released his album Late Night Feelings in June, according to Rolling Stone. The LP features Cabello alongside Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, Yebba, Angel Olsen, and more.

Ronson’s other hits include “Uptown Funk” with Bruno Mars and “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” with Miley Cyrus. Cabello released “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes earlier in July.

Cabello, once part of the group Fifth Harmony, has been romantically linked to “Señorita” video co-star Mendes since the two released their video. The musicians released “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

Mendes wrote in an Instagram post months ago, “So proud of us Camilita!! X.”