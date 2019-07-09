Tulsi Gabbard Attacks Kamala Harris For ‘False Accusation That Joe Biden Is A Racist’

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard recently criticized fellow candidate Kamala Harris for her attack on Vice President Joe Biden’s voting record on busing — which she later agreed with — and equated it with a false accusation of racism. The Hill reports that Gabbard made the comment in response to a tweet from David Axelrod that highlighted the contradiction in Harris’ apparent position on busing and her debate performance.

“It sounds here like @KamalaHarris is now taking something more like the @JoeBiden position on school busing. So what was that whole thing at the debate all about?” Axelrod tweeted in response to an Associated Press article on Harris’ belief that busing should be considered and not mandated.

“I agree with Axelrod. But let’s get real. It wasn’t a ‘whole thing’ — it was a false accusation that Joe Biden is a racist,” Gabbard responded on Twitter.

Politico reports that Harris’ attack on Biden was months in the making, which has fueled criticism that it was all spectacle and no substance, especially after Harris’ subsequent agreement with Biden’s position after the attack. Just hours after the debate, Harris’ line that highlighted the attack — “That little girl was me” — spread throughout social media via memes and ended up screen printed on t-shirts and sold on her website.

“You replay the thing and it seems like she was having a conversation with him,” a Harris campaign official of the encounter.

Tulsi Gabbard Blasts Kamala Harris for Trying to ‘Smear’ Biden on Race: ‘Underhanded’ Political Ploy https://t.co/FoemjpAvZ4 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 9, 2019

Regardless of how genuine the encounter between Biden and Harris was, it appears to have worked in Harris’ favor. A recent Emerson Polling survey reveals that Harris’ support doubled to 15 percent since June, making her even with Elizabeth Warren. But despite the jump, Biden remains in front of the pack with 35 percent support and extended his lead, even though he lost support from June, per The Inquisitr.

Elsewhere, Bernie Sanders is at 15 percent support, Pete Buttigieg at 5 percent, Beto O’Rourke at 4 percent, Andrew Yang at 3 percent, and Gabbard and Cory Booker at 2 percent.

Per The Inquisitr, Gabbard recently took to Twitter to claim that United States leaders in government, business, and health care are more concerned about their own well-being than the people of the country they serve.

“At the heart of many problems today is that many leaders, in government, business, and health care, are more concerned about themselves than they are about the people,” she tweeted, adding that the country needs leaders that gain happiness from serving others as opposed to focusing on their personal gain.