‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Thomas Appeal To Family & Friends

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will be planning their wedding during the week of July 15. The pair recently got engaged and they plan to get married very soon. However, they will have one request for their family and friends as they prepare to spend the rest of their lives together.

Hope finally agreed to be Thomas’ wife after he pressured her into accepting his proposal. Initially, he had coached his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), to pop the question. Douglas complied and asked Hope to marry his father so that she could be his new mother. Later, Thomas repeated the question and made sure that he got the answer that he wanted.

Thomas pointed out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had already slept with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and that she should no longer put her life on hold for her ex. Thomas opined that she could have a shot at motherhood because Douglas would be her son. Hope agreed to marry Thomas and he was overjoyed when she accepted. All his scheming had finally paid off and he was going to marry the woman of his dreams.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Hope and Thomas will have an unusual plea for their family and friends. They will ask their loved ones to be part of the ceremony, per The TV Watercooler. It appears as if they want those closest to them to be part of their nuptials so that their day will be a memorable one.

One of the obvious people who may form part of the occasion is Douglas. The little boy was instrumental in bringing the two of them together. In fact, it was Douglas who first asked Hope to be his mother so many months ago. Hope and the boy have a special bond because they both lost someone close to them.

Hope and Thomas may also ask Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to be there for them on their wedding day. Ridge will most certainly agree because he approves of the match, but the jury is out on whether Brooke will agree to be a part of the wedding party. Brooke thinks Hope is making the biggest mistake of her life and does not want Hope to marry Thomas.

Find out who Hope and Thomas ask to be part of their wedding ceremony next week on The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS.