Jessica Biel Is Back In ‘Work Mode,’ Shares Monday Frustrations With Instagram

Jessica Biel is proving that stars are just like us.

The Sinner actress is always one to keep fans up to date with her life on social media, sharing photos of her travels as well as a few pictures of her husband Justin Timberlake and son Silas. It’s easy to see that the mother of one is really able to relate to her fans on social media, and the brunette beauty proved again that she is just like the rest of us. The 37-year-old took to Instagram yesterday as she was getting back into the swing of things like many others do on Monday.

In the shot shared with her army of fans, the actress can be seen in a still from one of her past films, Valentine’s Day. In the chaotic photo, Biel is multi-tasking in an office, having just got off a treadmill as she takes a phone call. Biel holds the phone between her cheek and shoulder as she uses her two hands to pick up M&Ms that are scattered all over her desk. Just in front of her sits a laptop, and it’s easy to see that her movie set office is messy with clutter scattered throughout the picture.

In the shot, Jessica has a serious look on her face as she rocks workout clothes, including a loose gray T-shirt and a pair of black leggings. Since the post went live on her account, it’s garnered Biel a ton of attention with over 135,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some fans commented on the image to name the movie that the scene is from while countless others let her know she looks beautiful.

“Best role you’ve ever done lol It was so relatable and hilarious,” one follower commented.

“Oh my word!! Just watched Valentine’s Day last night for the 100th time! Love it! Hope there is more like that to come!” another Instagram user gushed.

“You were hilarious in this movie,” one more chimed in.

Currently, Biel is busy juggling a career, motherhood, and married life with Timberlake. While it’s definitely a balancing act for the actress, she shared with USA Today that she still tries to keep up the romance with Justin by “dating” him even though they’re already married.

“Yeah, you get married, but you still have to date each other. That’s really important,” she shared. “I think we do a really good job of, even though we’re really busy, taking one day a week and having a date night or taking a vacation just the two of us, and then making sure we have a family thing set up. You just have to make it a priority, really, because it’s easy for all of that stuff to get put on the wayside.”

According to IMDb, Biel’s series Limetown is in post-production