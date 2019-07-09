Jordyn Woods Celebrates Jaden Smith’s Birthday, Downs Shots With Him And ‘Uncle’ Will Smith

Jordyn Woods has been one of Jaden Smith’s closest friends ever since they were little, so it’s no surprise that she was invited to spend his 21st birthday with him and his family, including his very famous parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Earlier in the day on Monday, she took to her Instagram to post a series of photos of the two of them when they were little — including a very adorable one of the pair sitting in a tiny plastic bathtub — alongside a very heartwarming message. Jordyn told her over 10 million Insta fans that Jaden is “one of the realest people in life.”

“We must’ve traveled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here’s to the tequila shots we’ll be taking later,” she wrote.

And indeed, those shots were taken. The model shared some clips of Will giving a lovely speech in honor of his son’s birthday, which did not go without some of the actor’s typical funny remarks. The Hollywood star told Jaden he was glad he was finally off his insurance, to the amusement of those present at the event. He ended the speech by saying he was extremely proud of his offspring, and the pair shared a sweet embrace.

Then, as predicted, everyone drank a shot, with Jordyn joking, “first shot ever,” as they all made jokingly disgusted faces after downing the beverages. As fans of the Smith family will know, Jordyn has been in their circle for a long time.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, her father was one of Will’s best friends before he passed away, as the two met while working together on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air back in the 1990s. Jordyn often calls Will her “uncle” on social media, and she actually met her former bestie, Kylie Jenner, through Jaden.

Following the cheating scandal involving her and Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, NBA star Tristan Thompson, she was completely cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner circle, but it seems like her bond with the Smiths is as strong as ever. In fact, many of her fans leaped to her defense when she was accused of only being famous because of her connection to Kylie.

Loading...

“Lol she’s friend with Will smith’s son since they were in their undies and here people say she’s rich and famous just because of Kylie. You literally have to be born again with some sort of magical luck to just be able to live in will smith’s neighbourhood,” one fan commented on her Instagram.