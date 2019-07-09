Trump Attacks ‘Wacky,’ ‘Stupid,’ And ‘Pompous’ U.K. Ambassador To The U.S.

Donald Trump took his attack of the U.K. ambassador to the United States up a notch on Tuesday morning, calling Kim Darroch a “pompous fool” and a “stupid guy” in a series of tweets. The president also went after British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her Brexit approach “foolish.”

“The wacky Ambassador that the U.K. foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy. He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was… handled,” he wrote in one tweet.

He then turned his eye to May.

“I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool,” he added in a second message on Twitter.

The president then concluded that someone should tell the U.K. ambassador that the United States has the “best Economy & Military” in the world and both are getting better, he says.

“Thank you, Mr. President!” he concluded in his final tweet.

The president’s attack on Darroch comes after the U.K. ambassador reportedly described Trump as “incompetent” and “inept” in memos sent to the British Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO). According to the report by the Daily Mail, the diplomat suggested that the president’s term in the White House could end in “disgrace” and added that he believes Trump’s policies could harm the world trade system.

He also expressed concern that Trump may decide to attack Iran and that he could be beholden to Russians and said that in order to communicate with Trump, messages needed to be kept “simple.” But he warned senior politicians in London not to write off the U.S. president.

The notes were written between 2017 to the present and tackle a range of topics, from Trump’s re-election campaign to his foreign policy.

The British government is standing by its ambassador to the U.S., Kim Darroch, after a recent leak revealed diplomatic messages lambasting the Trump admin as "inept" and "incompetent." Darroch "continues to have the Prime Minister's full support."https://t.co/OEAhxdEMqa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2019

All of this upset Trump, who is notoriously unwilling to ignore a slight against him. The president responded on Monday, as The Inquisitr reported, that he didn’t believe that Darroch was capable of doing his job well and later said in a tweet that he would no longer deal with the diplomat.

Shortly after that, a source within the administration said that Darroch was no longer invited to a dinner with Trump and the emir of Qatar, hosted by Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin, on Monday.