John F. Kennedy Jr. Looked For An ‘Escape’ In Weeks Before Untimely Death Says New Book

John F. Kennedy Jr. was reportedly troubled in the weeks before his untimely death in a plane crash alongside wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren Bessette, looking for an “escape” from the difficulties he faced in his life. A new story published by Vanity Fair cited a new book titled Four Friends: Promising Lives Cut Short by William D. Cohan which speaks of Kennedy’s unhappiness and troubled times in the weeks leading up to his demise.

Kennedy was reportedly was having issues with wife Carolyn, who was unhappy living in the glare of the media spotlight since their 1996 wedding. The twosome had drifted further and further apart said the book, and by the time of their ill-fated flight to attend the wedding of John’s cousin Rory Kennedy at Martha’s Vineyard, John had reportedly moved out of the Tribeca home the two shared since their marriage.

The Vanity Fair story quoted John’s good friend, Sasha Chermayeff, who stated that after the couple’s secret wedding on Cumberland Island, Georgia “everything changed” between John and Carolyn. “She got nervous as hell,” she said. “It sort of went down and down, and by the last year, they were not able to communicate, like not at all.”

John was also reportedly dismayed at his relationship with his only sister Caroline. The two, claimed the book, were barely on speaking terms for almost an entire year prior to John’s death. Apparently, there was a dispute as to what should be done with the family memorabilia at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port and the two siblings were in dispute.

The Vanity Fair story also cited the issues with John’s first solo public venture as an adult, George Magazine, which was floundering in the months leading up to the crash. The Cohan book claims that John met with Jack Kliger, his boss at Hachette Publishing the day of his death, to discuss how they could better formulate the magazine for success.

“It became this combination of everything you would have to deal with if you were dating a rock star, when that rock star also happens to be royalty,” Chris Cuomo said of Carolyn Bessette’s relationship with John F. Kennedy Jr. https://t.co/9CyufCpubq — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 9, 2019

John was also nursing a broken ankle, an injury he got in a paragliding accident over Memorial Day weekend just six weeks before the accident occurred. He was upset over the injury, only because it might physically slow him down for the summer, a time of year he enjoyed in partaking in outdoor activities such as swimming, running, biking, kayaking, and rowing.

Kennedy, Carolyn and Lauren Bessette were killed after John, a pilot that was still in training to use instruments, flew on sight only that evening. He had reportedly been working on getting an instrument rating. The late hour the three began their flight, after 8:30 p.m. along with the weather, which was overcast and hazy making it difficult to see, was a fateful decision that led to the crash. The New York Times called Kennedy a “cautious” flyer who often took a flight instructor with him on his flights to Martha’s Vineyard. The night of Kennedy’s crash, there was no instructor aboard.

John F. Kennedy Jr, Carolyn, and Lauren Bessette died on July 16, 1999.