WWE News: R-Truth Says Vince McMahon Turned Down This Idea For His 24/7 Championship Storyline

Although WWE’s recently launched 24/7 Championship has mostly been pursued by lower- and mid-card wrestlers since its introduction, the new title has been a surprising hit among the company’s fans. R-Truth’s antics as a former eight-time 24/7 Champion — as well as his ongoing feud with current champion Drake Maverick — have played a large part in the title’s unexpected popularity. However, the veteran wrestler recently revealed that there was one particular idea for this rivalry that WWE chairman Vince McMahon apparently rejected.

According to WrestlingNews.co, R-Truth recently appeared on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, where the 24/7 Championship was one of the many topics he discussed with podcast hosts Edge and Christian. While on this topic, the 47-year-old WWE veteran recalled that McMahon was less than impressed with the suggestion that he wear a wedding dress for the segment where he would win the 24/7 belt from Maverick at the latter’s wedding.

Per R-Truth, the aforementioned idea was the brainchild of WWE producer and trainer Sarah Stock, who was immediately shut down by McMahon because he felt that wearing a wedding dress didn’t fit the longtime WWE superstar’s personality.

“[A]t first, I was gonna do a wedding dress and Vince said, ‘No. No wedding dress. That sounds like he’s trying to be funny and tell Truth just be funny, be himself’ and when he said that, I said, ‘Oh okay, cool. I see the point. No wedding dress’, and, Sarah was like, ‘So what do you have on?'” R-Truth said, as quoted by WrestlingNews.co.

Eventually, R-Truth settled on an outfit that still turned out to be rather unconventional for guests at a wedding ceremony — black jeans, a suit coat with no shirt underneath, and a purple necktie. He added that Stock was responsible for suggesting this alternate attire option and that she felt it would work because she knew wearing such outlandish clothes at a wedding would be consistent with his offbeat, comedic in-ring character.

As pointed out in a separate report from Sportskeeda, the wedding angle proved to be a “big hit” with WWE’s social media followers, despite McMahon’s apparent move to nix the wedding dress idea. And while Drake Maverick has since won the 24/7 title back from R-Truth to become a two-time champion, the latter’s contributions to the championship’s relevance were evident in the results of a recent WWE poll.

Per Sportskeeda, this survey saw 27 percent of WWE fans voting R-Truth as their “favorite champion,” allowing him to defeat top-tier titleholders such as WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.