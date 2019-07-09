Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Arrives In A Limo To Her Own Birthday Party

If there is one thing the Kardashians cannot be accused of not doing well, it is throwing a party.

The reality TV family is known for putting together the best bashes in the celebrity world, and even their kids can’t complain. After having already celebrated her birthday in a joint party with her cousin North West last month, Penelope Disick (Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter) got the chance to blow the candles again on Monday.

According to The Daily Mail, the seven-year-old gathered all her little friends for a pajama party at their local IHOP in Calabasas, but it turned out to be way more glamorous than it actually sounds. Penelope and her girl gang were seen arriving at the venue in a Mercedes G-Wagon stretch limo, and they all wore matching silk pajamas and cute fluffy slippers as they were filmed excitedly pouring out of the vehicle.

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian were there to record their grand entrance, which they posted on their Instagram stories. As soon as a security guard opens the door to the car, a super excited North (Kim and Kanye West’s oldest daughter, who is a year younger than her sister) jumped out wearing a short-sleeve pink pajama and matching slippers, while also styling her hair into two cute buns.

She was followed by a couple more girl friends, with Penelope stepping out in a white set with pink details, as well as fabulous Louis Vuitton sliders, and a little Gucci handbag. The last one to step out was proud mom Kourtney, who also rocked some bright pink pajamas for the fun occasion. It seems like it may have been a girls-only bash, because Penelope’s brothers, nine-year-old Mason and four-year-old Reign, as well as her dad Scott, were not spotted there.

While North and Penelope’s Candyland-themed joint party was more of a lavish situation, they decided to go for a more low-key celebration this time as the family headed to the affordable chain restaurant near their homes in Agoura Hills, California. Also present was Khloe’s baby daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson. The one-year-old appeared to be having a blast surrounded by her cousins while munching on delicious pancakes.

According to the Kardashians’ Instagram stories, the group was greeted by lots of balloons, including giant unicorn ones, as well as plenty of tasty food. One of the funniest moments at the party came when Penelope and North tried to apply some lipstick on baby True’s lips, but she ended up licking the product and making a hilarious face.

Dad Scott may not have been at the party, but he posted an adorable photo of P as a baby, alongside the caption, “Happy birthday to my little angel who shows me what life’s about every single day. Love u 2 much poosh.”