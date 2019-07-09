‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 9: Zoe Shocks Xander

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 9 reveal that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) has made a shocking discovery. The Forrester Creations model is trying to investigate the death of Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). He did succeed in digging up incriminating evidence against the designer, but his own girlfriend won’t support him in his findings.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is terrified that the baby secret will come out. She has been fighting Xander and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) tooth and nail because she is afraid of the consequences should the truth should be revealed. Her father, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), swapped a stillborn baby with Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) newborn daughter and gave her to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to adopt. When Thomas sided with Zoe and said that no one should ever speak of Beth again, Zoe was relieved.

However, Emma died in a mysterious accident and Xander is convinced that Thomas is responsible for her death. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how he approached Charlie Weber (Dick Christie) to view the parking lot’s security footage. Xander viewed footage of the day that Emma had her accident, and saw how she rushed to her car. He then saw how Thomas ran out of the parking lot and followed Emma.

Xander then went to Brooke’s house to do some more digging. He snuck into Thomas’ car and loaded the travel history from his GPS system. It showed that Thomas pulled his vehicle over at the same spot where Emma had died. Xander is now convinced that Thomas killed Emma.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Xander will tell his girlfriend his suspicions. He will tell Zoe, “He’s a killer. I have proof!” He will then tell Zoe about the evidence he found. The proof links Thomas to the scene of the crime. B&B viewers will remember that Thomas claimed he followed another route to get to Hope’s house.

Zoe will stun Xander when she defends Thomas, even in the face of all the evidence that he presents to her. She will maintain that there must be another explanation for his GPS tracking system showing he was on Mulholland on the day that Emma died. She will even look past the fact that Thomas pulled over at the exact spot that Emma died, much to Xander’s dismay. He will be shocked at Zoe’s reaction. In fact, B&B spoilers hint that this will rock the very foundation of their relationship.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.