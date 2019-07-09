Meghan King Edmonds Shares Instagram Videos Of Son After Confirming He Has ‘Irreversible Brain Damage’

Meghan King Edmonds spent quality time with her one-year-old after revealing his heartbreaking diagnosis.

Meghan King Edmonds is doing what she can to maintain stability in her son’s life despite his brain damage diagnosis and her husband Jim Edmonds’ recent cheating scandal.

According to a July 6 report from Pop Culture, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a series of clips on her Instagram Stories over the Fourth of July holiday, one of which included her 1-year-old son Hart sitting on the floor of a bedroom playing as his sister, Aspen, 2, sat in the background.

While sitting together, Edmonds asked her young son what he is doing before encouraging him to read a book. She also showcased Hart organizing a number of bows across the floor.

“Hart is trying to blow a kiss but every time he brings his hand to his mouth he gets distracted and starts sucking his thumb,” Edmonds wrote in the caption of the clip, also sharing a crying-laughing emoji.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have likely heard, Edmonds revealed on her blog last week that Hart was suffering from “irreversible brain damage.” According to Edmonds, she always knew that something was off with her son but it wasn’t until recently that she learned of his diagnosis.

In her blog entry, which she titled, “My Hart,” Edmonds revealed her son has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain. She also said that the diagnosis made sense because Hart had been experiencing delayed physical milestones and appeared stiff in joints.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Edmonds shared a photo of herself and her two sons enjoying time together in a swimming pool and also shared a family photo with her daughter Aspen. As for Jim’s whereabouts, the mother of three told her Instagram fans and followers that he was away working with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, when it comes to the current state of their marriage, it’s hard to say how stable things actually are. After all, Edmonds has been seen without her wedding ring on a number of occasions.

Loading...

According to Pop Culture, news of Hart’s brain condition comes just weeks after Jim was caught having a very inappropriate texting relationship with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

While Jim has denied that his relationship with Villegas was ever physical, the videos and photos he sent to her were quite shocking and will certainly be tough for Edmonds to get past.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 premieres Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.