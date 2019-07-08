Camille Grammer Blasts ‘Coven’ Of ‘RHOBH’ Costars Ahead Of Explosive Season 9 Reunion

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum says her costars lack 'the essence of true friendship.'

Camille Grammer is giving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans a taste of what to expect when they tune in for the show’s Season 9 reunion. The Bravo star went on a Twitter tirade as she called out her “coven” of costars for ganging up on her during an extremely difficult time in her life.

An insider for the Beverly Hills-based Bravo reality show told Hollywood Life that on the upcoming RHOBH reunion special, Camille Grammer “gets chewed out by all of the ladies, as they all feel she has been straddling the line and playing both sides.”

Grammer was reportedly “called out hard” for talking about her costars behind their backs.

But in a Twitter response, which you can see below, Camille went off on her petty cast mates, whom she says lack “the essence of true friendship.”

Grammer, whose longtime assistant passed away just a few weeks before she lost her home to fire last fall, said her Bravo costars kicked her when she was down as they tried to question her while she was going through “grave hardships.”

Grammer also said the group—which includes Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, and Dorit Kemsley, and whom she previously dubbed the Puppy Gate Girl Gang— were mad at her for not joining in on their “vendetta” against former RHOBH cast member Lisa Vanderpump.

Camille also questioned why Dorit Kemsley, the woman behind the headline-making Puppy Gate scandal, is sitting pretty while multiple longtime friendships ended over her doggie drama.

“I don’t know why she is playing the victim and the coven is going along with it.”

You can see Camille Grammer’s epic Twitter rant about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars below.

What’s missing in this group #rhobh is the essence of true friendship. You don’t kick someone when their down. You don’t hold them accountable because there are struggle with their personal turmoil. ???? — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

They were holding me accountable for petty slights at a time I was going through grave hardships. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

They were mad at me for not falling in line with their Vendetta against LVP. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

It’s a contrived vendetta when Dorit was responsible for the dog. I don’t know why she is playing the victim and the coven is going along with it ????‍♀️ — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 6, 2019

Camille Grammer came to the now-estranged Lisa Vanderpump’s defense several times this season, and it caused a nasty fight with Lisa Rinna, who demanded to know why Camille let LVP off the hook for skipping her wedding last October.

Loading...

In a scathing post to her Bravo blog, Camille Grammer fired back at her “so-called” Beverly Hills girlfriends who slammed her behind her back (but on-camera) hours after her wedding while talking about a People magazine interview in which she credited a supportive Lisa Vanderpump for encouraging her to get married again.

“Rather than being happy for me, they found a pretext for condemning me just hours after my nuptials. I guess it has come to the point that one cannot say nice things about Lisa without betraying the Puppy Gate Girl Gang. It appears that any positive words about LVP will put one in the doghouse, if not a kill shelter.”

Last month, Bustle reported that with Lisa Vanderpump absent from filming, Camille Grammer became the new target of the Puppy Gate Girl Gang’s wrath during the reunion. It is surprising that Camille Grammer attended the reunion, but it sounds like she took one for the team. In fact, during the explosive RHOBH reunion taping, Us Weekly noted that Andy Cohen dropped a teaser of what’s to come during an Instagram Live chat with pal Anderson Cooper.

“Lisa Vanderpump’s not here. But there’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here? Camille [Grammer] … She’s back to Season 1 shrugging Camille.”

Camille Grammer previously told Entertainment Tonight she never wanted to repeat the gang-up she endured during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1 reunion.

“It’s tough being the one person on the hot seat,” Grammer said. “Season 1 of for me, was hell, I never want to repeat that again.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 reunion special airs July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.