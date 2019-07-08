Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reportedly Want To Be Expecting Baby Number Two Before 2019 Is Over

Kylie Jenner is reportedly more than ready to give baby Stormi a sibling.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s first daughter turned 1 earlier this year, but Jenner is reportedly hoping she will be pregnant by the end of the year, per HollywoodLife. A source told the outlet that while Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott aren’t expecting their second baby yet, Jenner wouldn’t be opposed if she found out she was pregnant within the next few months.

“She has always said she’d love to get pregnant before 2019 is done, so nobody would be surprised if she was. There was actually a moment this spring where she thought she was pregnant, but it ended up being a false alarm. She and Travis are not necessarily trying, but if it happens, it happens, and they’d be elated.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child together on February 1, 2018. At the time of Jenner’s pregnancy, the two lovebirds had only been dating for one year. While Stormi reportedly wasn’t in the couple’s immediate plans, Jenner said in previous interviews that she had always wanted to be a mother at a young age. Sources claim that the billionaire is “thriving” in motherhood and is ready for Stormi to have a sibling. Jenner is also reportedly hoping to have another daughter so Stormi can have a close bond like the one she has with her older sister, Kendall.

While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star doesn’t have another belly bump yet, her baby girl is already celebrating multiple milestones to keep Jenner on her toes. The toddler recently appeared on her first cover alongside the Life of Kylie alum and her mother Kris. The three generations graced the July/August cover of Harper’s Bazaar Saudi Arabia, which focused on Kris and Kylie’s “Art of Influence.” The three also wore cheetah print outfits for the cover.

During the interview, Kylie shared how having Stormi made the influencer develop a closer bond with her momager, per HollywoodLife.

“When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mum and appreciate all the things that she’s done for me,” Kylie says in the interview.

Both Kris and Kylie shared photos from the shoot on their Instagram pages. In one post on Kylie’s page, she shares with her 140 million followers that her mother is her “favorite person,” as the two women wear solid color suits and stare straight into the camera for the cover shot.