‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shades Jenelle Evans On Twitter After Arrest, Takes Aim At Her Troubled Past

Amber Portwood shared a months-old story about Jenelle Evans after her release from jail.

Amber Portwood is fighting back after seeing that Jenelle Evans shared a post on Twitter to diss her after her July 5 arrest.

Over the weekend, after the Teen Mom OG star returned home from an Indiana jail, Portwood took to her own Twitter page, where she shared an article about a fight the former Teen Mom 2 cast member and her husband, David Eason, had months ago.

According to a July 6 report from Pop Culture, the link Portwood shared included details of a frantic 911 call Evans made against her husband after he allegedly smashed into their home. As fans well know, Evans and Eason’s relationship has been quite controversial over the past couple of years and several months ago, Evans accused Eason of assaulting her and potentially breaking her collarbone before later denying her statements completely.

Following the posting of the article, Portwood was met with mixed emotions from her fans. As the outlet explained, many of Portwood’s followers were supportive of the post and felt that Evans should have been called out after claiming she’s learned from her past mistakes while suggesting Portwood hasn’t and others were more critical.

“Amber fix yourself before you throw shade on someone else,” one person said.

“[Jenelle] has some nerve to say s**t about anything. Much [love] to you and your family. This too shall pass,” added another.

Following news of Portwood’s arrest at the end of last week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement regarding the moments that led up to Portwood being thrown behind bars.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” the statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

According to Pop Culture, Andrew Glennon, who was on the receiving end of Portwood’s alleged attack, sent a text message to emergency services in Indiana and a short time later, his encounter with Portwood was phoned into the authorities. At the time, the outlet explained, it was revealed that Glennon had said that his life and the life of the young son he shares with Portwood, one-year-old James, were in danger.

To see more of Portwood and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.