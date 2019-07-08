G-Eazy In Talks To Play Elvis In Upcoming Biopic

Rumors have been circulating about who will play the lead in the upcoming Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic and now a new name has popped up.

According to TMZ, G-Eazy has been vying for the role. The Oakland rapper recently spent time in New York City and met with Warner Bros. and the Moulin Rouge! director to audition for the lead role. It would be the first major acting credit for the “No Limit” singer.

G-Eazy recently shared Instagram photos of himself looking the part, dressed in a floral Hawaiian shirt and jeans with his hair slicked back just like The King. He captioned the photos, “Don’t be cruel, to a heart that’s true,” lyrics from Elvis’s 1956 classic “Don’t be Cruel.”

Earlier this month, Deadline reported Luhrmann was testing four actors for the role and would be making a casting decision soon. They include Dunkirk actor Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort of The Fault in Our Stars fame, Miles Teller — who received critical acclaim for his role in the Oscar-winning Whiplash — and Austin Butler, who will star in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Esquire reported that Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson has also tested for the role.

The film, written by Luhrmann and his longtime collaborator, Craig Pearce, will explore the rocky relationship between Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who will be played by legendary actor Tom Hanks. Colonel Parker managed the “Heartbreak Hotel” singer for more than two decades and reportedly took half of Elvis’ earnings.

In other G-Eazy news, the rapper told NME that his new album will arrive “very soon.”

“It’s an album about coming home and an album that’s a full circle,” G-Eazy said. “It’s a full circle and an album about completing the journey and not forgetting your roots and who you are.”

It will be his first album since 2017’s The Beautiful & Damned, which featured collaborations with Cardi B, Halsey, ASAP Rocky and more.

The as yet untitled album will feature Lil Wayne, whom G-Eazy called one of his favorite rappers.

“It’s just about appreciating the present and living in the moment,” he said in describing the album. “It feels like sometimes people only love you when you’re gone, but it’s important to acknowledge our heroes while they’re still here and to appreciate them and live in that moment. Nostalgia based ideas of missing what was, but at the same time accepting maturation, evolution and growth.”